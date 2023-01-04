Donations to the Coal Fund are approaching $70,000 as the campaign to help those who cannot heat their homes winds down for this winter.
Residents who recently received assistance from the Coal Fun include a man faced with multiple health issues and a woman raising her grandchildren.
The Coal Fund, founded and sponsored by The Greeneville Sun and administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, has been providing needed emergency heating assistance for decades.
Some days, the Food Bank on Cutler Street sees as many as 60 families between 9 a.m. and noon, according to Carmen Ricker, Executive Director of Community Ministries, which oversees the Food Bank. They usually ask for food first, but many of them also ask for help with heating — propane, electric, and wood.
The man with multiple health issues has one leg amputated. He also had to have a heart transplant and is having a challenging time paying his living expenses.
The woman raising two grandchildren has limited income and no assistance with the grandchildren. With the additional expense of raising them, she is having a tough time paying her regular expenses.
Both were very thankful for their assistance from the Coal Fund.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which runs from November through the following April.
Last year the Coal Fund campaign wrapped up with $70,742.
Community Ministries does not take any administrative fees on the Coal Fund program, and all funds raised go toward helping Greene Countians stay warm when temperatures turn cold.
Contributions to the Coal Fund are tax deductible, and Community Ministries can provide receipts upon donor request.
Donations are accepted in the form of cash or checks and can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, 107 N. Cutler St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund. Contributions can also be mailed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donation lists for the fund are published and regularly updated in The Greeneville Sun.
Donations received Dec. 22-29, 2022, include:
- In memory of Reed and Faye Harrison and Anthony Fletcher from Family: $250
- In memory of Clarence (Sarge) Harrison from family: $75
- In Honor of Kim Harrison from Anonymous: $40
- Lloyd Ottinger: $100
- In Honor of Andy Roberts from Beth Roberts Hembree: $200
- Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church: $155
- Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.: $100
- John Johnson: $200
- Beverly and Doyce Chandler, Jr.: $50
- Patrick and JoAnne Wine: $100
- Lori Ann Sparks: $100
- In memory of Walter and Clayfene Mitchell by Tim and Angie Smithson: $100
- In memory of Romane and Juanita Smithson by Tim and Angie Smithson: $100
- In loving memory of our parents, Joe and Frankie Byrd, by Janet Eastman and Patty Waddle: $40
- St. Joseph Chapel Free Will Baptist Church: $500
- Baileyton Ruritan Club: $100
- Cumberland Adventurers Sunday School Class: $100
- Rose and Terry Bellamy: $100
- Wade and Driscilla Harrison: $25
- In memory of Agnes Bradley by Joyce Solomon: $100
- Anonymous: $1,000
- Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Inc. Covenant Life Class: $200
- In Honor of the top three winners of the wreath contest by Main Street: Greeneville, Inc.: The Greene County Partnership: $150; Billy Endean Edward Jones Investments: $150; Elevate: $150
Total donations received for the Coal Fund Dec. 22-29, 2022: $4,185
Total donations received for the Coal Fund as of Dec. 29, 2022: $67,295.17