Each year for decades since it was founded by The Greeneville Sun in the 1900s, the Coal Fund has assisted many Greene Countians with the cost of staying warm during the winter months.
It is no different this winter, and the annual fundraising campaign in support of the Coal Fund has wrapped up with $70,742.34 given by community members.
“We are so thankful for all of the donations to the Coal Fund,” said Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker. “We know things have been uncertain this year during COVID, and we wanted to thank everyone. Because of them we have been able to help a lot of people with propane and mostly GLPS bills.”
Community Ministries administers the Coal Fund with no overhead costs, ensuring that each dollar collected goes toward assisting local residents with whatever their source of heat is. The Greene County Firewood Ministry assists with firewood for those who use wood.
“We have helped an awful lot of people through the Coal Fund, and we’ve got a lot of cold weather to go yet,” Ricker said on Tuesday. “We had probably 30-35 families here today needing different things, and several of them needed heating.”
Ricker said she knows people try to stretch their budgets to make ends meet and extend assistance as long as possible, but sudden cold snaps like Greene County saw over Sunday night often cause people to need help.
“Our people are on a shoestring with anything, and I know they try to save as much as they can by cutting their heat down and being kind of conservative with it, but when the weather starts getting bad and cold like this week, they need help,” she said. “This is a really good program, and it’s one this community really needs.”
Ricker stressed that community support makes it possible for Community Ministries to best serve Greene County.
“We are just so thankful for those who cared about their neighbor, I like to say. There has been a need out there, and this community has met it generously,” Ricker said. “We want to thank the public for having the kind heart to help those who need it so badly and The Greeneville Sun for sponsoring.”
Ricker said any funds not used are held for the next year, as the Coal Fund is often needed before the Thanksgiving Day kickoff of the fundraising campaign sponsored by The Greeneville Sun.
Although the fundraising campaign, during which The Sun publishes lists of donors twice weekly, has ended, donations are needed and accepted year-round.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St., on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donations may be given anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
The total for this year’s Coal Fund includes $10,450 given since the last update by The Greeneville Sun.
Donors since Dec. 30 include:
- Scott M. and Nikki Niswonger: $5,000
- In memory of my parents, Barbara Hunt Bowman and William Ekron Bowman, Sr., by Suzanne B. Klyman: $500
- In memory of Jerry Conaway by V. Carole and J. Ray Ellenburg: $100
- A Friend: $3,000
- Robert and Angela Wagler: $500
- Anonymous: $800
- In memory of Charles Rader by Nancy Rader: $100
- In Honor of Bobby Shanks by Nancy Rader: $100
- In memory of Robert Smith, Jr., Lewis and Janice Mathes and Steve Dearstone by Dorothy Smith: $50
- John and Joyce Johnson: $200
- In memory of Betty Teague by Kathy Cole: $100