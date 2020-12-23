With the winter season officially in full swing, the Coal Fund continues to make a difference in the form of emergency assistance for local people who are unable to cover the cost of heating their homes as the weather turns colder.
Greeneville-Greene County Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker told The Greeneville Sun about one family of three with a 2-year-old son benefitted by the Coal Fund recently.
"Both parents were working and were doing well financially," Ricker said. "Then things began to fall apart."
Ricker said the mother was laid off when her place of work closed due to the pandemic, but when the business reopened, she was unable to return due to health problems, leaving her ineligible for unemployment benefits. The father was also laid off and has received unemployment, but that amount does not cover the monthly bills for the family.
Ricker said the family approached the Community Ministries for help.
"They were so grateful for the help they received from the Coal Fund," Ricker said.
The Coal Fund also helped another family of three, consisting of a mother, daughter and 5-year-old grandchild. Both adults in the family are disabled, and the daughter recently drew her disability check, Ricker said, but the family struggled financially even while the daughter was working.
The family's power, which is their source for heating, was subject to being shut off when they visited the Community Ministries for help.
"The Coal Fund program is such a blessing to many of our clients, so we once again say 'thank you' to The Greeneville Sun for the Coal Fund sponsorship," Ricker said.
Founded decades ago and sponsored today by The Greeneville Sun, the Coal Fund is administered with no overhead costs by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which runs normally from November through April the following year.
Since the start of the annual fundraising campaign, donations to the Coal Fund have totaled $65,685.45, with $12,535.45 contributed since the last listing.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
The Greeneville Sun typically publishes a list of donors on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there will not be an update this Saturday due to the Christmas holiday.
Donations may be given anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
Donors since Dec. 17 include:
- Karen L. White-Sijthoff: $250
- In Honor of Randy and Patty Tilson by Brad and Paige Peters, Madison, Jackson, and McKinley: $250
- In Honor of Brenda Jones by Brad and Paige Peters, Madison, Jackson and McKinley: $250
- In Honor of Tommy and Glenna Peters by Brad and Paige Peters, Madison, Jackson and McKinley: $250
- In Honor of Betty Beach and in memory of Pete Beach by Brad and Paige Peters, Madison, Jackson and McKinley: $250
- Pine Grove United Methodist Women: $50
- Asbury United Methodist Church LaRue Bible Class: $100
- Anonymous: $975
- In Honor of children and grandchildren by Norman and Saundra Proffitt: $400
- In Honor of David Van Dreal by Mary Van Dreal: $50
- In memory of Pete Beach by Madison Metcalf: $50
- Anonymous: $250
- Edna Young: $100
- Glenna Casteel: $100
- Joseph and Janet Neufeld: $100
- Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian Church: $165.45
- Tim and Angie Smithson: $100
- In memory of Ralph Brumley, Virginia Brumley, Bob Brumley, Jackie Cobble and Lora Cobble by Sandy Ellenburg: $125
- John and Hilda Pickering: $200
- Anonymous: $350
- In Honor of Tommy Greenway by William and Beverly Gott: $100
- In memory of Edward and Johnnie Roberts and Quentin and Martha Bird by their family: $750
- New Ebenezer Presbyterian Sunday School: $500
- Dixon Chapel Church of God: $150
- Charles and Barbara Dawson: $100
- Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church: $40
- Christopher and Christine Hawk: $500
- Mitchell and Debra Parks: $100
- In Honor of Betty Rednour by Afton United Methodist Church: $50
- Dick and Dorothy Fawbush: $200
- Trinity United Methodist Church Seekers Class: $100
- In memory of Laura Shea Trent by Anonymous: $200
- Flag Branch Church of God Harvesters Adult Sunday School Class: $100
- In Honor of all Healthcare workers by Imogene Shipley: $200
- Baileyton Ruritan Club: $100
- In memory of Bob Winters by Betty Winters: $100
- In memory of Aldean Miles and Willie J. Bible by Larry and Donna Bible: $50
- In Honor of Don Miles and Mary Bell Bible by Larry and Donna Bible: $50
- Ken and Pat Fay: $200
- Anonymous: $300
- St. James Lutheran Church WELCA: $100
- Donald and Charlotte Ann Wilhoit: $100
- Jackson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church: $500
- In loving memory of our parents, James Romane and Juanita Smithson and Rudy and Evelyn Gabel by Doug and Doris Temple: $150
- Adult Class of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at Sunnyside: $50
- In memory of Betty Justis by Kathy O. Cole: $100
- Anonymous: $1,000
- Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Inc.: $400
- Anonymous: $100
- Anonymous: $5
- Anonymous: $100
- First Baptist Church Grace Sunday School Class: $25
- Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church Men of Faith: $150
- Mt. Olive Red Hill Church: $500
- Jennie Grigsby Stewart: $1,000