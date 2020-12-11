Donations from members of the community continue to assist local people with the cost of heating through the Coal Fund.
Founded by The Greeneville Sun in the 1900s, the Coal Fund is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries with no overhead costs, so each donation goes entirely to helping qualified households cover the cost of heating.
Families assisted this year have included a young mother with two small children, according to Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker.
Ricker said the mother is currently unable to work due to an accident and has filed for disability. Her parents provide some assistance, and the children’s father helps with child support, but this does not cover the family’s monthly expenses.
“She was grateful for the help from the Coal Fund program,” Ricker said of the mother, who she said has been struggling through the financial difficulties.
The Coal Fund has also helped a family of six, including four teenage children.
The father and one of the children in this family are disabled, and the mother does not work as she is needed at home.
Family members outside the household help as much as possible, but with a past-due electric bill this month, the family needed additional help.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given once during the heating season, which typically runs from November through April the following year.
The Greeneville Sun still sponsors the program and the annual fundraising campaign.
So far since the Thanksgiving kick off of the annual fundraising campaign, donations to the Coal Fund have totaled $23,477, with $8,350 contributed since Dec. 7.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
The Greeneville Sun publishes the list of donors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Donations may be given anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
Donors since Dec. 7 include:
- Midway United Methodist Church: $100
- In memory of Darrin English by Archie and Shirley English: $100
- Faith Temple Church: $200
- In memory of Billy Idelll by Peggy Idell: $250
In honor of Mike Idell and Jeff Idell by Peggy Idell: $250
- Anonymous: $1,000
- Dewey and Wilma Holley: $250
- Anonymous: $100
- Anonymous: $100
- Max Amoss, Jr. and Lola Kambri: $500
- Robert and Eva Bird: $100
- Jean
- ne F. Stokes: $100
- In honor of Tom LaSalle by Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Adult Bible Class: $100
- Susan C. Acuff: $200
- MC Septic Services LLC: $5,000