Through the Coal Fund, the local community has already assisted some neighbors with staying warm as the temperatures drop for winter, sometimes below freezing at night.
Donations to the Coal Fund, which is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, go toward helping qualified households cover heating costs during the cold months of the year. Community Ministries does not charge overhead costs, so each donation to the fund goes entirely toward helping neighbors in need.
One individual the Coal Fund has assisted this year with the cost of heating, according to Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker, is a woman who lost her job after she became sick and was bedridden with COVID-19. While many of her bills are lower than most, Ricker said the woman’s home is not well insulated, so using a portable heater to keep warm drives up her electric bill.
The Coal Fund also works in partnership with the Greene County Firewood Ministry, which Ricker said recently helped a woman with an adopted 12-year-old child. The family is facing financial difficulties after the adoptive mother lost her job after health problems landed her in the hospital. Since the family uses wood for heating, Ricker said Community Ministries coordinated with the Firewood Ministry to assist.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which normally runs from November through April the following year.
The Greeneville Sun founded the Coal Fund in the 1900s and still sponsors the program and leads an annual fundraising campaign, beginning each year on Thanksgiving.
Since it launched for this winter, community members and local organizations, eager to help neighbors stay warm, have given $10,547 to the Coal Fund.
Anyone interested in contributing to the Coal Fund can do so by mail or in person.
Gifts can be delivered to the Community Ministries office, 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Contributions may also be mailed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
The Greeneville Sun regularly publishes lists of donors. Donors may give anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
