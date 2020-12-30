Temperatures dipped below freezing on Christmas Eve and stayed cold in Greene County over the weekend, and for some in the community, the Coal Fund is the reason they could stay warm in those conditions.
Carmen Ricker, executive director of Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, which administers the program without overhead costs, said the Coal Fund recently assisted a single mother to two children, a 10-year-old and a 3-year-old, whose job was impacted by COVID-19.
Ricker said the family is in a tough financial situation, as the mother's hours at work were cut almost in half due to the pandemic and the children's father does not pay child support on a regular basis. The mother has come up short on bills each month since losing her full-time work hours, and she is now looking for a cheaper place to live, Ricker said, as rent is her highest monthly bill.
"Financial worry such as hers is heart-rending, but at Christmas time and with small children the situation is even worse," Ricker said. "Hopefully she will soon be back to full-time hours at work."
In the meantime, Ricker said, the Coal Fund helped keep the family warm by helping with their electric bill.
The Coal Fund also recently assisted a middle-aged couple who are unable to work due to disability.
Ricker said the wife applied for disability months ago and will receive back-pay if her claim is approved, and her husband has now applied for disability as well after his doctor recently declared him unable to work. Neither claim has been approved yet, Ricker said.
His family is doing as much as they can to help, and the couple's housing is provided by a family member who owns their home, which Ricker called "the one bright spot."
Their power has been subject to cut off multiple times, and they recently needed assistance keeping the electricity, which is their heating source, turned on.
"They are truly a nice couple, and they are caring and trying," Ricker said.
Ricker said Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries was "pleased to help" and that the couple greatly appreciate the help.
The Coal Fund was founded by The Greeneville Sun in the 1900s, when coal was a leading source of home heating. Today, The Greeneville Sun sponsors the annual fundraising campaign and publishes donor lists each week.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St., on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The office will be closed Friday for the New Year's holiday.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donations may be given anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
As of Dec. 28, donations to the Coal Fund since the start of this fundraising campaign have totaled $75,701.45, with $10,016 given since Dec. 21.
