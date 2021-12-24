Tuesday marked the first day of winter, and with temperatures falling into the 30s, the Coal Fund provides needed assistance to many members of the community who struggle with unusual expenses.
The Coal Fund is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries with no overhead costs, so all donations go toward assisting community members who qualify with the cost of heating. Assistance is typically given once per heating season, which runs from November through the following April.
Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker said the Coal Fund has recently assisted two families with children.
One family has been directly impacted by COVID-19, Ricker said.
The household includes a couple and two small children. Both parents work, but all in the house had to isolate after the father and one of the children contracted COVID-19.
“They got behind with bills, and because of our recent cold weather, their electric bill was high, and they could not pay it,” Ricker said. “The Coal Fund stepped in and helped with the family’s current need, and we are so grateful to all who contribute to this program.”
Another family the Coal Fund has helped keep warm includes a mother with four children. The mother has a disability and receives financial help from her family, as well as food stamps, but with four children and a higher-than-usual heating cost, Ricker said she knew this family would need assistance.
“The Ministries is grateful to help households such as hers through the Coal Fund,” said Ricker.
The Greeneville Sun founded the Coal Fund in the 1900s and still sponsors the program and its annual fundraising campaign, for which the Sun publishes lists of donors.
Donations can be made in person or by mail. Cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Contributions can be made anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by making that request at the time of donation.
Through Wednesday, $52,100 has been raised for the Coal Fund, with $13,027 contributed since the last update was published in the Dec. 18 edition of The Greeneville Sun.
