Donations from community members continue to assist local people with the cost of heating during the colder months.
The Coal Fund, founded by The Greeneville Sun in the 1900s, is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries with no overhead costs, so each donation goes entirely to helping qualified households cover the cost of staying warm.
The Coal Fund recently assisted two families living together who were unable to make ends meet after one of the adults in the home had an accident and lost her job, according to Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker.
Ricker said the household includes two close friends and their grandchildren, and after losing an income, they could not afford the higher-than-usual electric bill during a recent cold snap.
A family of four with ongoing financial troubles was also recently assisted.
Ricker said in that household, the mother and son are disabled, and the family relies on their income.
“Anything out of the normal causes them to need food and financial help. Their heating source is electric, and they were able to get help from the Coal Fund,” said Ricker.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given once during the heating season, which runs from November through April the following year.
The Greeneville Sun sponsors the program and the annual fundraising campaign, and publishes donor lists each week provided by Community Ministries.
So far since the Thanksgiving kick off of the campaign, donations to the Coal Fund have totaled $15,629.01, with $5,081.70 given since the last list was published.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are both accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donations can be given anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
The most recent list of donors and gifts to the Coal Fund is as follows:
- Carl and Lynda Edwards: $250
- Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church Circle One: $200
- Joseph J. and Janet Neufeld: $250
- James L., Jr. and Darleen C. Barfield: $250
- Liberty Hill United Methodist Church: $108.70
- In memory of Reed and Faye Harrison and Anthony Fletcher from Family: $200
- In memory of Clarence (Sarge) Harrison from family: $50
- Mark R. and Ann Williams: $1,000
- Kent Michael Barnes: $50
- Lamplighter’s Class Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $100
- Anonymous: $500
- Anonymous: $250
- Norman D. and Saundra Proffitt: $300
- Anonymous: $100
- In memory of Lois Woods by Kenneth Woods: $50
- In memory of Grandpa Doug Gentry by Collin and Kay Lee: $50
- Anonymous: $500
- Wade Harrison: $25
- Sandra L. Laws: $100
- Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Ladies Bible Class: $50
- Dale and Wanda Brockway: $200
- Greeneville Lodge No. 3 F. & A. M.: $200
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Light House Chat Room: $298:
- In Honor of Etha Kilday, Margie Douthat-Williams, Dot Alexander by Chris and Page Douthat
- In Memory of Bewley and Annie Borman, Roman and Dorothy Lowe by Haskell and Lynda Bowman
- In Memory of Melissa Chapman Williams by Dennis and Debbie Chapman
- In Memory of Jack Cooper by Sandy Cooper
- In Memory of Bill Kilday, Max Douthat, Bill Alexander by Chris and Page Douthat
- In Memory of Frank and Johnnie Gosnell, Harvey Shaw, Ken Susong by Mike and Becca Gosnell
- In Memory of Tom Mason and Christine Brooks by Anne Mason
- In Memory of Hugh and Lura Babb, Brownlow and Lydia Riddle, Merrily Babb, Robert Riddle by Conley and Marsha Riddle
- In Memory of David and Mary Helen Paxton, T. Kyle and Elsie Smith by Gary, Cindy, Kelsie and Lucas Smith
- In Memory of Herbert and Peggy Baker, Henry and Charles White, Jeanie Mumpower, Charles Bradley by Larry and Cookie White
- In Memory and Honor of Helen’s Family by Helen and Bill Thompson
- In Memory and Honor of Bill’s Family by Helen and Bill Thompson