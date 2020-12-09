Already this year the Coal Fund, administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, has helped an elderly woman and a family with a teenage daughter stay warm in the cold temperatures when they were unable to afford the cost.
Donations to the Coal Fund go towards helping qualified households cover heating costs during the cold months of the year. Community Ministries does not charge overhead costs, so each donation to the fund goes entirely toward helping neighbors in need.
One individual helped this year, according to Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker, is an elderly lady who is waiting for approval of her disability claim. She is facing a difficult financial situation in trying to maintain and live in her own home. She gets food stamps, and her family is doing all they can to help her with her bills, but when the weather turned cold, she needed some additional assistance.
Donations to the Coal Fund have also assisted a disabled mother and her teenage daughter with heating expenses this year. Ricker said the family’s only income is the mother’s disability, and paying rent each month takes a significant portion of that check. While the father is not in the home, he helps with bills as he is able to, and the teenage daughter helped with bills by working part time until school started.
Ricker said she and her colleagues at Community Ministries are grateful for the Coal Fund heating program to be able to help people in these situations.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which normally runs from November through April the following year.
The Greeneville Sun founded the Coal Fund in the 1900s and still sponsors the program today, running a fundraising campaign which begins each year on Thanksgiving.
Since it launched for this winter on Thanksgiving, $15,127 has been given to the Coal Fund by community members and organizations eager to help neighbors stay warm.
Anyone interested in contributing to the Coal Fund can do so by mail or in person.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Contributions may also be mailed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
The Greeneville Sun publishes the list of donors each week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Donors may give anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
