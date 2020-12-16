As winter sets in in Greene County, the Coal Fund continues to assist those in the community who find themselves unable to cover the cost of staying warm.
Those helped recently through the Coal Fund, which is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, include an elderly lady whose sole income is her Social Security and a family of three who recently lost an income, Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker said.
The elderly lady Ricker told The Greeneville Sun about does not have expendable income to cover unexpected expenses, Ricker said.
“She tries so hard to take care of herself, but little things set her so far behind because her income is not enough to cover expenses if a minor expenditure happens,” Ricker said.
Ricker said the Coal Fund helped by covering an electric bill she was unable to pay to keep the heating on.
The family of three who were helped through the Coal Fund includes a mother, father and teenage son who is still in school.
“The family was doing well until the mother lost her job recently due to a cutback of employees where she worked,” Ricker said.
Without that income, Ricker said the family’s sole income is the father’s disability check, and that was not enough to cover a recent electric bill, which was higher than usual due to the dropping temperatures.
That family’s electric service could have been shut off if they did not receive help through the Coal Fund.
“Thank goodness for the Coal Fund program,” Ricker said.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given once during the heating season, which typically runs from November through April the following year.
The Greeneville Sun sponsors the program and the annual fundraising campaign.
So far since the Thanksgiving start of the annual fundraising campaign, donations to the Coal Fund have totaled $23,477, with $8,350 contributed since Dec. 7.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
The Greeneville Sun publishes a list of donors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Donations may be given anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
Donors since Dec. 11 include:
- Carl and Lynda Edwards: $250
- Genevieve Borja: $200
- Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club: $100
- Anonymous: $50
- Car City: $100
- In memory of Dwane Reed by Shirley Reed: $50
- Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $250
- First Baptist Church Grace Sunday School Class: $50
- Pine Springs Ladies Class: $100
- Anonymous: $500
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church Men: $250
- Cedar Grove Church: $375
- Alberta Ricker: $200
- Corley’s Pharmacy: $500
- Alex S. Jones: $100
- In honor of the top three winners of the wreath contest: The Ginkgo Gallery, Greeneville Arts Council, and Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team by Main Street: Greeneville, Inc.: $50
- Douglas Harris: $135
- Earl and Marlene Howe: $100
- Preston and Carla Fezell: $100
- Linda L. Reaves: $50
- Anonymous: $200
- Margie Douthat-Williams: $100
- Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church Fellowship Class: $100
- Vivien Carole and J. Ray Ellenburg: $100
- Fred and Debra Gammons: $20
- Jackson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Advanced Sunday School Class: $100
- Tom and Leola Cotten: $100
- In memory of Hugh Wells and in honor of Rosetta Wells by Charles H., Sr. and Ruth E. Whitfield: $200
- Jack and Nancy Kilday: $200
- In memory of Bill Easterly by Pat Easterly: $100
- Byron and Suzanne Wagner: $200
- Loren Plucker: $200
- John and Joy McGuffin and Rad and Barbara Clanton: $100
- Kenny and Anne Parker: $50
- Bethany Freewill Baptist Church: $250
- Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $200
- Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $150
- In honor of Amy Holmes, our Pastor, of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church by Donald and Theresa Stills: $100
- Bob and Anne Ross: $100
- Pine Springs Baptist Church: $1,000
- Concord Baptist Church: $625
- In honor of Keith Idell by Peggy Idell: $250
- In memory of Reed and Faye Harrison and Anthony Fletcher by family: $200
Total donations received for the Coal Fund as of December 15: $31,632.00