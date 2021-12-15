Cold snaps like Greene County experiences as winter sets in can mean trouble for those without the means to cover an unusually high or unexpected bill, but the Coal Fund assists many of those people.
According to Carmen Ricker, executive director of Greeneville Greene County Community Ministries, which administers the Coal Fund, those the Coal Fund has helped recently have included a single mother with two children as well as an elderly man who lives alone.
“The mother works and has a good job, but she recently had an accident and injured her back,” Ricker said. “She missed several days of work and got behind on bills.”
Ricker said the elderly man relies on his disability check and usually manages to cover his bills, but it is often a struggle, and he does not have money left over for unexpected or unusual expenses.
She said the Coal Fund assisted both households. The family of three use electric for heating, while the man uses propane.
Heating assistance through The Coal Fund is typically given once during the heating season, which is November through April the following year.
The Greeneville Sun founded the program in the 1900s and sponsors it and the annual fundraising campaign, which begins on Thanksgiving, each year.
Community Ministries administers the program with no overhead costs, so all donations go directly towards community members’ cost of heating. The program is available for different heating sources, and Community Ministries works with the local Firewood Ministry to most efficiently serve the community’s needs.
So far since Thanksgiving, donations to the Coal Fund have totaled $31,951.01, with $16,322 given since Dec. 9.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
The Greeneville Sun publishes a list of donors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Donations may be given anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
Donors since Dec. 9 include:
- Pine Springs Church Sunday School: $1,000
- In memory of Janet Baker by Sherry House: $100
- Jones Memorial Church: $100
- James and Mary Schumacher: $50
- Dewey and Wilma Holley: $100
- Mount Carmel United Methodist Church at Sunnyside: $100
- Cedar Creek Church of God Adventures Class: $500
- In Honor of the 2021-22 Officers of Greeneville 223 OES by Kelly Pickering: $40
- In memory of Debbie Smith by William Smith: $100
- Anonymous: $200
- Hilda Pickering: $500
- Bethany Freewill Baptist Church: $250
- Jeanne Stokes: $100
- James and Myra Cunningham: $100
- James and Linda Chapman: $100
- In Honor of my children and adult grandchildren by Phyllis Hollowell: $500
- In memory of Gene Kincaid by Brenda Kincaid: $100
- St. James Lutheran Church: $100
- Anonymous: $500
- Trinity United Methodist Church Seekers Class: $200
- Anonymous: $250
- Lloyd and Mary Morelock: $200
- Robert and Eva Bird: $100
- Susan Acuff: $100
- Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church: $150
- Jack and Nancy Kilday: $200
- In Memory of Tim Knipp by Wilma J. Knipp: $1,000
- Mount Olive Red Hill Church: $500
- Bible Study D-Group: $132
- Earl and Marlene Howe: $100
- Greystone Free Will Baptist Church Couples Class: $800
- Friends: $7,500
- B. F. Laughters: $50
- In Honor of Jeff Wilder by Greystone Free Will Baptist Church: $500
Total donations received as of Dec. 14: $31,951.01.