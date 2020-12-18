Colder temperatures can mean hardship for those who are unable to afford the additional cost of heating in the winter, but the Coal Fund continues to support people locally with that need.
Administered by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries with no overhead costs, the Coal Fund assists members of the local community with the cost of heating, typically one time per heating season, which typically runs from November through April the following year. The Coal Fund assists with multiple types of heating, and firewood can be provided through the companion program the Greene County Wood Ministry.
According to Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker, those helped recently through the Coal Fund include an elderly man who relies on his social security check for his income. Food stamps help, and Ricker said “he does wonders with what he has.” Ricker said upon reviewing the man’s file with the Community Ministries, she found that he typically requests food and assistance with heating once per year.
This man’s mother recently passed away, leaving him with no living family, and Ricker said she called him to let him know he does not need to be cold this year.
“We had a very nice visit on the phone,” Ricker said. “I wanted to tell him we did not want him to be cold, and when he needed more propane to come in and we would give him more assistance.”
This year the Coal Fund also helped a family of four, consisting of a couple who care for their grandchildren, ages 7 and 12.
Neither grandparent is currently able to work, and the sole income for the family is the disability check for the wife, who worked in the health care profession but now has multiple health issues. Her husband is unable to work currently due to heart problems but has not filed for disability yet as he would still like to work if possible, according to Ricker.
The family visited the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries outside of the typical heating season with a request for food, and when staff learned that the family’s electricity had been cut off, Coal Fund money left over from last year assisted this family with their electric bill.
“As a rule we try to have a small amount of funds left to be able to assist with requests prior to the beginning of the next heating season,” Ricker said.
The Greeneville Sun started the Coal Fund in the 1900s and still sponsors the program and the annual fundraising campaign, publishing a list of donors on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Contributions can be made anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by making that request at the time of donation.
So far this year $53,150 has been raised for the Coal Fund, with $21,518 contributed since the last update was published in the Dec. 16 edition of The Greeneville Sun.
“Isn’t it nice to know you helped someone stay warm when it gets so cold,” Ricker said.
Recent donors include:
Total donations received for the Coal Fund as of Dec. 17: $53,150