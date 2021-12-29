Many people in Greene County struggle to cover unexpected or abnormally high bills, and for some, one such bill could mean the difference between being able to make ends meet and having to decide which expenses can be paid.
The Coal Fund offers emergency assistance with heating to those who qualify so that they can both stay warm and keep food on their tables when the weather turns cold in the wintertime.
Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker told The Greeneville Sun the Coal Fund recently assisted a single elderly woman who relies on limited income as well as a young father struggling to support two children after an accident.
Ricker said the woman, who relies on her Social Security check as her only income, can usually cover her normal bills but struggles with anything unexpected, such as a high electric bill from turning up the heat when it gets cold.
The father is employed but not currently working full time due to an accident. Ricker said he needs surgery he has not yet had, but he has been working as much as possible.
“I am really sorry for him because he is really trying to support his family, and his best is not good enough,” Ricker said.
Ricker said both the family and the elderly lady were given assistance through the Coal Fund.
Founded in the 1900s and still sponsored today by The Greeneville Sun, the Coal Fund is administered with no overhead costs by Community Ministries.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which runs normally from November through April the following year.
Since the start of the annual fundraising campaign on Thanksgiving, donations to the Coal Fund have totaled $55,950.34, with $3,850 contributed since the last listing was published on Dec. 24.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Community Ministries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3 for the New Year holiday.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Recent donors include:
- Justine H. Wills: $200
- In memory of Edith O’Keefe Susong by Alex S. Jones: $100
- In memory of Helen Horner by Dr. Charles and Carrie Montgomery: $500
- Albright United Methodist Church: $200
- Donald and Charlotte Wilhoit: $100
- Charles and Eva Hutchins: $100
- Willoughby Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $100
- Charles S. and Lois Smith: $500
- Anonymous: $100
- Tim and Angie Smithson: $250
- In memory of Edward and Johnnie Roberts and Quentin and Martha Bird by their family: $750
- Anonymous: $50
- Hilton and Betty Seay: $100
- Anonymous: $200
- Mark and Elizabeth Jones: $100
- In memory of Bill and Ruth Masengill and Homer L. and Ona T. Bruce by Felty and Jean Masengill: $100
- In Loving memory of Buddy D. Brown; Stokely, Chloe, and Arnold Johnson; James A. and Ollie Mae Brown, sons and daughters; and many other family members and friends whom we have lost in death by Marlene J. Brown: $350
- In Honor of Betty Rednour by Afton United Methodist Church: $50