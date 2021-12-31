Although forecasters say this winter will be warmer than average for Greene County, the county has still seen cold snaps this season, and more are anticipated.
In fact, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s several nights in the coming week.
The Coal Fund, sponsored by The Greeneville Sun and administered with no overhead costs by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, provides emergency aid to qualified individuals and households in need of help with heating costs.
Many of the local residents assisted through the Coal Fund, according to Community Ministries staff, have been single elderly individuals relying on limited income, adults out of work due to injuries and illness, and families.
Executive Director Carmen Ricker has shared several such stories with The Greeneville Sun in recent weeks, and Bookkeeper and Office Manager Carolyn Brooks said she has seen several grandparents needing assistance for the first time recently after becoming primary caregivers to grandchildren.
“I know that the Coal Fund has helped a lot of people in this community,” Brooks said. “We have a lot of grandparents who have taken on grandchildren and who are needing assistance now, and they’ve never had to do that in the past.”
Brooks and Ricker both say the Coal Fund makes a difference for such households.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given once per heating season, which runs from November through April the following year.
As the founder of the Coal Fund in the 1900s, The Greeneville Sun still sponsors the program and an annual fundraising campaign, for which it publishes lists of donors provided by Community Ministries on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
So far since the Thanksgiving Day kickoff of the fundraising campaign, which is nearing its January end, the community has contributed $60,292.34 to help neighbors in need. Of that amount, $4,342 was given since the last listing was published on Wednesday.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The office will close for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 3 and return to usual hours on Tuesday.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donations can be made anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
Donors since Dec. 29 include:
- New Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Sunday School: $500
- In memory of Lecile Headrick by Max and Beulah Sizemore: $100
- Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church: $325
- In Honor of Patty and Randy Tilson by Brad and Paige Peters, Madison, Jackson, and McKinley: $250
- In Honor of Betty Beach and in memory of Pete Beach by Brad and Paige Peters, Madison, Jackson, and McKinley: $250
- In Honor of Brenda Jones by Brad and Paige Peters, Madison, Jackson, and McKinley: $250
- In Honor of Tommy and Glenna Peters by Brad and Paige Peters, Madison, Jackson, and McKinley: $250
- Glenna Casteel: $100
- Edna Young: $100
- Ken and Pat Fay: $200
- Middle Creek Community Church of God: $280
- Delana Blanton: $100
- Notre Dame Council Catholic Women: $562
Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $200
- Anonymous: $750
- In memory of Edna Strong, Gail Kiker, Gary Lowery and Bunky Collins by Mildred and Tim Dearstone: $100
- Larry and Betty Knipp: $25