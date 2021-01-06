The Coal Fund has made a difference for many local families and individuals assisted with the cost of heating over the decades since it was founded, and this year that includes some impacted by the pandemic.
One family of three received assistance after the 21-year-old daughter contracted the virus and could not work.
Executive Director of the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Carmen Ricker said that the family was doing well financially until the daughter caught the virus. Until she is able to return to work, though, the only income for the family is the father's disability check, which Ricker said does not cover the family's monthly expenses.
Ricker said the daughter recently tested negative for the virus, after two positive tests, and will soon return to work.
"The family will be fine when she returns to work," Ricker said. "Until then they are struggling."
Losing heat in the winter did not have to be a part of this family's struggles because of the Coal Fund.
The family uses kerosene to heat their home, and Ricker said the Coal Fund has helped this family multiple times during the time the daughter has been out of work because the tank at the family's house is small.
Ricker added that the Greene County Firewood Ministry, a companion heating assistance program which works with the Community Ministries to provide firewood for those who need heating assistance and use firewood, helps donations to the Coal Fund go farther and help more people.
An elderly couple who rely on Social Security as income recently requested assistance with heating, and as they use firewood to heat their home, their address was given to the Wood Ministry and wood has been supplied to them.
"The Wood Ministry is a blessing to our clients needing wood," Ricker said.
The Coal Fund was founded in the 1900s by The Greeneville Sun. Today the newspaper sponsors the program, which is administered without overhead costs by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, and the annual fundraising campaign. The Greeneville Sun also publishes donor lists each week during the annual fundraising campaign, which runs from November to early January.
Although the annual campaign to support the Coal Fund has finished, donations are needed and accepted year-round.
Donations can be made in person or by mail, and cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund.
Gifts can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, also the location of the Food Bank, at 107 N. Cutler St., on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mailed contributions should be addressed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donations may be given anonymously or in memory or honor of loved ones by requesting such when donating.
Donations to the heating assistance fund totaled $81,586.45, with $5,885 given since the last Coal Fund update by The Greeneville Sun.
