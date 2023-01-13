The Coal Fund is wrapping up this year’s campaign with donations greatly surpassing last year’s total.
Donations from groups and individuals have reached $87,485.17, compared to last year’s total of $70,742.
The Coal Fund, founded and sponsored by The Greeneville Sun and administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, has been providing needed emergency assistance for decades to local people who cannot afford to heat their homes during the winter.
A variety of cases have received assistance from the Coal Fund this year, according to Carmen Ricker, Community Ministries executive director.
They include a family of two, a mother and teenage daughter, who heat their home with wood. The mother’s only source of income is a small amount of child support for her daughter.
A working single mother of three, ages 15, 13, and 1, missed work because of COVID-19 and needed help to pay her electric bill.
A single mother needed help because she had to quit her job when she couldn’t find day care for her 3-year-old son.
Others who needed help included an elderly lady with multiple problems including needed car repairs, a man with multiple health issues, a woman raising her grandchildren, and an elderly couple on a fixed income.
Some days, the Community Ministries Food Bank on Cutler Street sees as many as 60 families between 9 a.m. and noon, Ricker said. They usually ask for food first, but many of them also ask for help with heating — propane, electric, and wood.
The Coal Fund works together with the Wood Ministry, a companion heating assistance program made up of volunteers who gather, split and deliver firewood to assist with heating homes.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which runs from November through the following April.
Community Ministries does not take any administrative fees on the Coal Fund program, and all funds raised go toward helping Greene Countians stay warm when temperatures turn cold.
The final list of donations include:
- In Loving memory of Charlotte Wilson, by Lloyd Ottinger: $100
- Dr. and Mrs. William J. Scott: $1,000
- In memory of Darwyn Waddell by Max and Beulah Sizemore: $100
- In Honor of Steve Williams, Sunday School Teacher at Beulah Baptist Church, by Anonymous: $100
- Waymaker Church: $10,000
- Freddy and Patsy Wooten: $900
- In memory of Edward and Johnnie Roberts, Tony Bird, Quentin and Martha Bird, by their family: $750
- Robert K. and Eva M. Bird: $100
- In memory of my wife, Sue Bowman, from Marvin Bowman: $200
- Anonymous: $50
- In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Haney and Mr. and Mrs. Jess Gass, by Ottis R. and Emma Haney: $200
- Thomas L. and Christine Kilday: $500
- In memory of L. G. Raines, Ana Quinones, Billy Dale Hawk and Pat Sponcia, by Christopher and Christine Hawk: $500
- Anonymous: $500
- Marlene J. Brown: $500
- Middle Creek Community Church of God: $325
- In memory of my parents, Barbara Hunt Bowman and William Ekron Bowman, Sr., by Dr. Suzanne B. Klyman: $500
- Arlene Downing and Anthony Marrone: $50
- Greeneville Chapter No. 223 OES: $25
- Loren G. Plucker: $300
- Jeannie Rademacher: $35
- In memory of Don D. Malone, R. D. Gibson, Sue Kenny and Tonya Carter Norton, from Pauline Malone: $100
- Hilton and Betty Seay: $100
- Fairview FCE Club: $50
- The Wills Family: $600
- Janet S. Craft: $500
- Notre Dame Council of Catholic Women: $640
- Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church: $1,265
- Alberta Ricker: $100
- Melissa A. Brown: $100
- Donations received since Dec. 29, 2022: $20,190
Total donations received for the Coal Fund as of Jan. 5, 2023: $87,485.17