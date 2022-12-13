Donations to the Coal Fund are approaching $20,000, according to Carmen Ricker, executive director of Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries.
The Coal Fund, founded and sponsored by The Greeneville Sun and administered by Community Ministries, has been providing needed emergency assistance for decades to local people who cannot afford to heat their homes during the winter.
One of the most recent cases of assistance involved an elderly couple who have a steady but fixed income and needed wood to heat their home. Ricker said it’s common to receive requests from the elderly who live on fixed incomes and are faced with unexpected expenses.
“Anything at all can cause you to have to have help from the community,” Ricker said.
The Coal Fund works together with the Wood Ministry, a companion heating assistance program made up of volunteers who gather, split and deliver firewood to assist with heating homes.
Another recent case involved a working single mother with three children ages 15, 13 and 1.
One of the family members became sick with COVID-19, and it caused the mother to have lost wages, Ricker said. The family needed help from the Coal Fund to pay their electric bill.
“It’s just a single parent trying to raise the kids by herself,” Ricker said.
Some days, the Community Ministries Food Bank on Cutler Street sees as many as 60 families between 9 a.m. and noon, Ricker said. They usually ask for food first, but many of them also ask for help with heating — propane, electric, and wood.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which runs from November through the following April.
Last year the Coal Fund campaign wrapped up with $70,742.
Community Ministries does not take any administrative fees on the Coal Fund program, and all funds raised go toward helping Greene Countians stay warm when temperatures turn cold.
Contributions to the Coal Fund are tax deductible, and Community Ministries can provide receipts upon donor request.
Donations are accepted in the form of cash or checks and can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, 107 N. Cutler St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund. Contributions can also be mailed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donation lists for the fund are published and regularly updated in The Greeneville Sun.
Donations since the last reporting include:
- Spencer Smith: $500
- Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church Circle One: $100
- Anonymous: $1,000
- Dewey Cox: $200
- Anonymous: $501
- Hilda Pickering: $500
- Phyllis Shelton: $1,000
- Advanced Sunday School Class of Jackson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church: $100
- Elmer and Elizabeth Tweed: $100
- Anonymous: $500
- Lucille, Kathy and Randy Pless: $300
- Raymond and Mary E. Powell: $150
- In memory of Grandpa Doug Gentry by Collin and Kaylee: $50
- In memory of my sweet daddy, Howard Seaton, by Phyllis: $50
- In memory of Lois Woods by Kenneth Woods: $50
- James L. Barfield, Jr. and Darleen C. Barfield: $1,000
- In memory of Dwane Reed by Shirley Reed: $50
- Sharon Martin: $100
- In memory of Edith O’Keefe Susong by Alex S. Jones: $100
- Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $120, in memory of Herbert and Peggy Baker by Johnny and Danilie Baker; in memory of J. D. Bowman by Haskell and Lynda Bowman; in memory of Norman Seely by Deb Prostak; in memory of Herbert and Peggy Baker by Larry and Cookie White, Johnny and Danilie Baker, Shiela and Ralph Sowards; in memory of Charles Bradley, Jeanie Mumpower, Charles White, Henry White by Larry and Cookie White
Total donations received for the Coal Fund as of Dec. 8: $19,760.17.