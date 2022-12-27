If a 20-minute rolling blackout had you worried about keeping your home warm, imagine having no heat until you got help from the Coal Fund.
That's the plight of numerous Greene County residents who visit the Food Bank this time of year, according to Carmen Ricker, executive director of Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries.
The Coal Fund, founded and sponsored by The Greeneville Sun and administered by Community Ministries, has been providing needed emergency heating assistance during winter months for decades.
For example, an elderly lady with multiple problems recently sought help from the Coal Fund, Ricker said.
She lives alone and her Social Security income is "just barely enough to cover her monthly expenses.
"She has to let one thing go to do another," and on top of that, she now has car repairs she can't afford, Ricker said.
Cold temperatures have made her electric bill too high, so she needed help from the Coal Fund, Ricker added.
"It's just heart-wrenching," Ricker summarized.
Also seeking recent help was a family of four, a mom and dad with two children ages 1 and 9.
Due to a bad accident, they have lost wages, and they have to go out of state frequently. Those long trips cause them to be faced with extra expenses for gasoline, Ricker said.
Some days, the Community Ministries Food Bank on Cutler Street sees as many as 60 families between 9 a.m. and noon, Ricker said. They usually ask for food first, but many of them also ask for help with heating — propane, electric, and wood.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which runs from November through the following April.
Last year the Coal Fund campaign wrapped up with $70,742.
Donations in the fourth week of the 2022 Coal Fund campaign totaled more than $12,110, according to Ricker.
Community Ministries does not take any administrative fees on the Coal Fund program, and all funds raised go toward helping Greene Countians stay warm when temperatures turn cold.
Contributions to the Coal Fund are tax deductible, and Community Ministries can provide receipts upon donor request.
Donations are accepted in the form of cash or checks and can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, 107 N. Cutler St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund. Contributions can also be mailed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donation lists for the fund are published and regularly updated in The Greeneville Sun:
Donations received since December 15: $12,110.00.
Total donations received for the Coal Fund as of December 22: $63,110.17.