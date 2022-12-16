Donations in the third week of the Coal Fund campaign totaled more than $31,000 to help those who cannot heat their homes during the winter.
More donations are needed to assist people like the single mother who recently came to the Food Bank for assistance with her electric bill.
Carmen Ricker, executive director of Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, which oversees the Food Bank, said the mother had to quit her job because she could not find a day care center or babysitter for her 3-year-old son.
"She was trying her best, but it wasn't enough, and that's the kind of people we like to help," Ricker said.
The Coal Fund, founded and sponsored by The Greeneville Sun and administered by Community Ministries, has been providing needed emergency heating assistance for decades.
Some days, the Community Ministries Food Bank on Cutler Street sees as many as 60 families between 9 a.m. and noon, Ricker said. They usually ask for food first, but many of them also ask for help with heating — propane, electric, and wood.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which runs from November through the following April.
Last year the Coal Fund campaign wrapped up with $70,742.
Community Ministries does not take any administrative fees on the Coal Fund program, and all funds raised go toward helping Greene Countians stay warm when temperatures turn cold.
For the single mother, the Coal Fund "was absolutely a lifesaver." Ricker said.
Contributions to the Coal Fund are tax deductible, and Community Ministries can provide receipts upon donor request.
Donations are accepted in the form of cash or checks and can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, 107 N. Cutler St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund. Contributions can also be mailed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Donation lists for the fund are published and regularly updated in The Greeneville Sun.
Donations for the week of Dec. 8-15 were:
- Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Ladies Bible Class: $100
- In memory of Lillie Mae Blazer and Rosie Lee Horner by Dale and Mary Blazer: $100
- Norman and Saundra Proffitt: $300
- Mark E. and Ann Williams: $300
- Friends: $7,500
- New Lebanon Baptist Church Missionary Society: $100
- Anonymous: $50
- Dixon Chapel Church of God: $200
- Liberty Hill United Methodist Church: $200
- In memory of my loving husband Wiley McNeese by his Family: $100
- Mitchell L. and Debra Parks: $200
- Susan and David Jones: $200
- Anonymous: $50
- Gary and Cynthia Chapman: $100
- Ebenezer United Methodist Church: $1,000
- Solomon Lutheran Church: $500
- Brad and Alena Hawkins: $50
- Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church: $120
- Dorothy L. Smith: $25
- Karen L. White-Sijthofff: $500
- New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Womens Ministry: $100
- Mark W. Jones: $100
- Century 21 Legacy: $1,000
- Gary and Peggy Landes: $300
- In memory of Paul Renner by Jane and Berkeley Bell: $100
- Jane and Berkeley Bell: $200
- Scott M. Niswonger: $5,000
- Dewey and Wilma Holley: $100
- In Honor of John and Kim Tweed by Scott and Nikki Niswonger: $100
- In Honor of John Fisher by Scott and Nikki Niswonger: $100
- In Honor of Ricky and Robin Shepherd by Scott and Nikki Niswonger: $100
- In Honor of Harold and Nancy Dishner by Scott and Nikki Niswonger: $100
- In Honor of John McInturff by Scott and Nikki Niswonger: $100
- In Honor of The Staff of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center by Scott and Nikki Niswonger: $500
- In Honor of The Staff of the Niswonger Foundation by Scott and Nikki Niswonger: $500
- Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $500
- Anonymous: $1,000
- Jimmy and Joyce Rich: $100
- Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club: $100
- Mount Zion Ladies: $150
- First Christian Church Bond Between Us: $1,000
- Bethany Freewill Baptist Church: $250
- Ken and Pat Fay: $200
- V. Carole and J. Ray Ellenburg: $100
- William and Shirley Kelly: $125
- Friendship Baptist Church Hattie Bryant Circle: $50
- Cheryl and William H. Ahalt, Jr.: $100
- David West: $125
- Stuart Rominger: $200
- Anonymous: $1,000
- In memory of my husband, Jim Cunningham, by Myra Cunningham: $1,000
- Trinity United Methodist Church The Crusader’s Class: $200
- David and Patricia Greene: $250
- Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Ladies Aid: $100
- Dale and Wanda Brockway: $200
- Susan Acuff: $100
- Seekers Class Trinity United Methodist Church: $200
- Willoughby Cumberland Presbyterian Church: $100
- In memory of Jerry Craft by Anonymous: $700
- Adult Sunday School Brown Springs Baptist Church: $1,000
- James Clem Family: $500
- Lance and Marjorie Miller: $50
- Pine Springs Church Sunday School: $1,000
- Anonymous: $200
- Greystone Free Will Baptist Couples Class: $600
- Osa Andersen: $45
Donations received since Dec. 8: $31,240.
Total donations received for the Coal Fund as of Dec. 15: $51,000.17