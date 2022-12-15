Coffee With A Cop Set For Saturday Dec 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coffee With A Cop will be held 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at The Whistle Stop restaurant in Tusculum.The public is invited to meet with officers of the Tusculum Police Department.Coffee With A Cop is designed to bring police officers and community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other.Free coffee will be provided by Creamy Cup. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coffee Cop Restaurant Police Tusculum Police Department Officer Public Whistle Stop Police Officer Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Fugitive In Greene County A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified Ultimate Storage Plex Now Open In Greeneville