Heavy rains and high winds are possible Wednesday through Thursday morning in Greene County, according to the National Weather Service.
A strong weather system is approaching the region, and flooding is possible in some flood-prone areas, Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said Tuesday.
Strong winds, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible in mountainous regions of East Tennessee Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. In adjacent regions, gusts up to 35 mph are expected.
Total rainfall levels are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches in Greene County.
Potentially heavy rainfall Wednesday night could cause isolated flooding, Sipe said.
No hazardous weather is forecast after Thursday night, according to the weather service.
The temperature will fall to about 46 degrees by Wednesday night, with a wind of about 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph later into the night.
Chance of precipitation is 100%, but by midday Thursday it falls to 60%, according to the weather service.
Rain is likely Thursday before 1 p.m. with a high of about 53 degrees. The low for Thursday night is forecast to be about 30 degrees.
Moderate winds, with gusts up to 35 mph, are possible Thursday. A low of about 33 degrees is projected for Thursday night.