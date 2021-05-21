Tickets are on sale for the 2021 NJCAA Division III College Baseball World Series to be held May 29-June 3 at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park.
This annual event brings players, parents and spectators into the community helping fuel the local economy as many visitors spend money throughout Greeneville and Greene County during their stay, a press release from the Greene County Partnership said. Teams and their supporters from across the nation will converge on Greeneville and Tusculum to play in the tournament.
Ticket prices are:
- Tournament Pass — $35, adults only
- Session/Day Passes — $8 per day
- Children 10 & Under — free
- Veterans with military ID — free
Tournament merchandise will be available for purchase at the tournament, the release said.
Tickets can be purchased at the Greene County Partnership, 115 Academy St., prior to the event. Tickets will also be sold each day of the tournament at the front gate of Pioneer Park.