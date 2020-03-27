A person associated with Tusculum University was the victim of a scam Thursday after receiving an email from someone purporting to be university President Dr. Scott Hummel, Greeneville police said in a report.
The email said that the victim needed to get Apple iTune and Steam digital gift cards “for the students,” Officer Derek Casteel said in a report.
The Greeneville man purchased gift cards valued at $4,100 and then made contact with the suspect through text messages. The victim was instructed to scratch the gift cards, provide the numbers on them “and send pictures of them because of a time crunch,” the report said.
The victim complied. About an hour later, the victim met with Hummel and found out the email was not from him.
The victim tried to call the suspect but the number “was a text-only phone number,” the report said.
The victim told police Thursday afternoon the suspect continued to contact him and was advised not to respond.