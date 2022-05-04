Greene County will have a new Register of Deeds for the first time since 1998.
Karen Collins-Ottinger won a four-person race in the Republican primary for the seat on Tuesday, defeating long-time incumbent Joy Rader.
There was no Democratic primary for the position, so Collins-Ottinger will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Collins-Ottinger claimed victory with 3,356 votes, while Rader received 2,595 votes. Matthew Carpenter placed third in the race with 1,990 votes, and Tamara Hartman Wilcox got 955 votes.
The vote tallies are unofficial until certified by the Greene County Election Commission.
Collins-Ottinger, 54, has been employed by Belk as a cosmetics manager for nearly 26 years. She has also worked part-time in the past at Tusculum College in telecounseling.
Rader had been the Greene County Register of Deeds since 1998, winning election to the office six times.
Rader was looked back fondly on her time in the position Tuesday evening.
"I'm not surprised. I have been there 24 years and the people of Greeneville and Greene County have been wonderful to me. I want to thank the people of Greeneville and Greene County for giving me the opportunity I had," Rader said.
Rader also congratulated Collins-Ottinger on her victory.
"I congratulate Ms. Ottinger on her win and I wish her the best of luck. It will be something new to her, but she will be able to do it. The register of deeds office will continue to go on with a helpful and friendly staff and be there for the public," Rader said.
Rader said she is content with her career in the office and looks forward to having more free time.
"I'm happy with it. It is time for me to go home and enjoy life and my family," Rader said.
Collins-Ottinger said in April that accuracy will be the most important facet of her duties as Greene County's Register of Deeds, and she hopes that everyone who comes to the office has a positive experience.
Collins-Ottinger thanked her family after Tuesday's victory paved her way to the office.
"My family and friends have all worked really hard. We have been preparing for this for four years. I have so many people to thank for pushing and encouraging me, and without them this wouldn't have been possible," she said.
Collins-Ottinger said that she will not forget that she works for the Greene County taxpayer when she takes the position.
"I will do what I promised. I will work hard for the people of Greeneville and Greene County because I work for you, the taxpayers," she said.