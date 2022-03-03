A representative from Comcast, Andy Macke, pitched the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday on supporting Comcast’s bid for grant funding for broadband build-out in Greene County.
Representatives from Brightridge out of Washington County also attended the meeting asking for a similar investment in its grant application.
Both companies are looking for Greene County to endorse their grant applications for rural broadband from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Grant funding that Greeneville Light and Power System is also competing for.
A local investment from the county would give one of the organizations a leg up on the competition when TNECD awards the grant funding later this year.
The grant applications are scored using a points system, and an investment from a local government nets an application about 15 bonus points.
Brightridge, though a Washington County utility company, serves a small portion of Greene County households near Limestone and just south of Fall Branch with power.
Brightridge, according to its representatives, is looking for over $100,000 in support from Greene County in its grant application to the state in order to extended existing broadband coverage to about 200 unserved Greene County homes in the Fall Branch and Limestone area.
The idea would be to compliment the new broadband build-out efforts of GLPS, which plans to build its network in the the Town of Greeneville before extending out to other areas of the county.
Brightridge would not move into areas that already have their power needs served by GLPS.
However, Comcast would like to expand its broadband to more homes across the county with the help of an investment from the county and state grant funds.
Comcast wants Greene County to invest $1.6 million for the broadband build-out.
Macke said Comcast knows of 2,300 homes in the county that do not have access to broadband.
Comcast provided a map to the committee that showed where the company says it has current coverage and where coverage was missing. However, committee member and Greene County Commissioner Paul Burkey pointed out that he believed the map to be inaccurate.
“There are places on this map that you say have coverage that I know for a fact do not have coverage because they are near where I live,” Burkey said.
Macke acknowledged that may be true, and blamed the inaccurate mapping on a mistaken computer assessment. Macke said that if awarded the grant, Comcast would send people out to look at each home and determine for sure who had broadband access and who did not.
Macke said that Comcast already has over 1,500 miles of network in Greene County and could easily expand.
“We have a network serving this community, and a relationship with the county after installing a video arraignment system at the jail,” Macke said.
Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey asked Macke why the county should work with Comcast after having so many issues with its service. Woolsey and the committee members all said that they constantly receive phone calls from county residents complaining about Comcast’s service.
“People will ask why do we want to do business with Comcast when they jerk us around on the rates all the time,” Woolsey said.
In response, Macke said Comcast’s data suggests its is delivering excellent customer service today, and much better than it did in the past, but some issues remain out of its control.
GLPS, Brightridge and Comcast are all competing for some of the same $400 million in grant funding for rural broadband from the state of Tennessee.
GLPS was recently authorized by the Greeneville Energy Authority to build a broadband network, and the Town of Greeneville has already contributed $500,000 to GLPS to help in that local effort.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told the Energy Authority in January that Greene County was prepared to pledge $2 million in funding to the broadband project with money the county received through the American Rescue Plan. However, the Greene County Commission would have to approve the funding for broadband use before it can be used by GLPS.
“The first step is always the longest stride,” Morrison told the Energy Authority Board in January. “I don’t think anybody could do it any better than GLPS. We are in this together.”
On Wednesday, committee members said they are faced with a choice on who to invest funds and support into.
“I guess the quandary I’m in is that you guys with Brightridge say you are going to serve these people, but yet you guys with Comcast say that you are gonna serve these people,” committee member and Greene County Commissioner Dale Tucker said.
“It’s like the junior prom, you’ve got to decide who you’re dancing with,” Woolsey said.
No decision was made, and the committee members agreed they would like to hear more from GLPS, and could hold a called Budget and Finance Committee meeting soon in order to hear details from the local utility company.