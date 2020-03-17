In response to the coronavirus situation, Comcast has announced it will provide free public-use hotspots for the next two months.
“During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the internet – for education, work, and personal health reasons,” said Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer Dave Watson.
“Our employees also live and work in virtually every community we serve, and we all share the same belief that it’s our company’s responsibility to step up and help out,” he continued.
For the next 60 days, Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free, including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers, according to a release from Comcast.
There are a number of hotspots within Greene County. A map of the hotspots, searchable by zip code, is available at www.xfinity.com/wifi, the release stated. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.
Another measure the company is taking is to pause its data plans for 60 days, giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge, the release stated.
Comcast will also not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees for the next 60 days if the customer contacts the company and lets it know they can’t pay their bills during this period. Company representatives will be available to offer flexible payment options and can help find other solutions, the release stated.
Last week, Comcast announced it will offer its Internet Essentials program for low-income families for 60 days free to those in its service area who qualify for the service. The speed of the program’s internet service was also increased to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. That increase will go into effect for no additional fee and it will become the new base speed for the program going forward.
To help keep customers informed, Comcast has also created a collection of the most current news and information on the coronavirus. Just say “coronavirus” into the X1 or Flex voice remote.
Underpinning all of these efforts, Comcast’s technology and engineering teams will continue to work to support network performance and reliability. Comcast engineers its network capacity to handle spikes and shifts in usage patterns, and continuously test, monitor and enhance the systems and network to ensure they are ready to support customer usage, according to the release.