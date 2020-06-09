More visible changes will be coming later in the summer in a project to return a building on South Main Street to business use.
Following action by the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission on Monday, owners Jamey and Tammy Fillers can begin seeking bids for rehabilitation of the facade at 122 S. Main St. The Fillers have indicated that they intend to establish a bistro/pub on the street level of the building with residential space on the upper levels.
Main Street: Greeneville Executive Director Jann Mirkov told the commission the bid process can start after the state is notified about the Historic Zoning Commission’s vote to approve a change in the materials to be used in the facade from metal to wood.
The bid process will take at least three weeks, so work by the contractor chosen for the facade project could begin in July, Mirkov explained.
The Fillers were awarded a facade grant in June 2019 from Main Street: Greeneville for the three-story building near the intersection with Summer Street. The grant is part of the Tennessee Main Street program’s revitalization initiative and funded through Commercial Facade Improvement Grant dollars from the state’s federal Community Development Block Grant.
As part of the grant requirements, the project requires approval of the state’s Historic Preservation Office. With its location within the Town of Greeneville’s Historic District, the changes to the exterior of the building are to be approved by the commission.
Mirkov thanked the commission for meeting in called session Monday to consider the proposed change, which would allow the bid process to begin soon and help the facade work be completed by the end of November as specified in the grant.
No changes in the design of the facade are proposed, just a materials change, she said.
Initially, the Fillers wanted to use wood predominantly for the facade, but thought that using metal for such facets as columns and trim would be a better option for long-term maintenance, Mirkov explained.
However, in getting estimates and previously putting out the project to bid, she continued, the owners discovered the metal was not available in the size needed for the facade and its expense would be cost-prohibitive for the project.
With the approved material change, a stained hardwood will be used for the columns, window trims, panels above the windows and door, Mirkov said.
Monday’s meeting was the fourth time the renovation project has been considered for approval by the Historic Zoning Commission. The other three were seeking approval for the overall design of the facade.
A year ago in June, the Historic Zoning Commission gave approval to a design which featured an arched, recessed entryway. However that design did not gain acceptance by state officials.
In that meeting last summer, the commission also approved the replacement of windows on the upper stories in both the front and rear of the building as well as the installation of a new roof. Much of the work that has been done since then in the building is interior demolition.
A second design was then drafted that removed the arches, replacing that feature with brick columns and rectangular windows and door panels for the recessed entryway. While approved by the local body a few months later, that design also was rejected by the state.
Working with Main Street officials and the First Tennessee Development District, the Fillers then submitted a design that replaced the brick columns with metal columns within the facade. That design received state approval and Historic Zoning Commission approval.