The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission approved window replacement for the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library on Tuesday.
Library officials said the window replacement is needed due to the condition of the aging windows and to help provide better climate control for preservation of the historical documents housed in the facility.
Erin Evans, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, said the building was acquired in 2000. That facility has since become the T. Elmer Cox Library, an auxiliary to the main library.
No work to the building other than some interior alterations to make it functional as a library were made initially, and the first major exterior work came two years ago when the roof was replaced to address a serious leak issue, she said.
This new project would address another building maintenance issue as many of the windows need repair, with some with deteriorating windowsills and others with broken glass, Evans continued.
The windows are proposed to be replaced with new vinyl ones that would have the same appearance and would have muntins on the outside, which would give the windows the same look from the street, she continued.
The project will involve the replacement of a majority of the windows in the building except for the decorative windows around the front entrance, which are still in good repair, Evans said.
While the cost of vinyl windows compared to the expense of repair or replacement with wooden windows was one consideration for the use of the synthetic material, an important consideration is climate control in choosing the option, she said.
Vinyl windows will provide for the temperature and humidity control required for the optimum preservation of the historical resources in the collection at the T. Elmer Cox Library, Evans added.
“We are trying to be good stewards of not only the public’s funds but also be good stewards of our facilities and our collection,” she said, noting that the window replacement will be funded primarily through resources provided by the Friends of the Library organization.
Chris Gose, assistant library director, said the oldest document housed in the library dates back to 1780, and climate control is a significant part of preserving such documents.
Although the new roof helped provide control of the humidity within the building, the window replacement would play a significant role in providing the necessary climate control for preservation of the documents, he said.
In other business, the commission continued discussion about the recently completed Historic Resources Survey for the town. The town received a grant to complete the survey, which provides detailed structural information for each property within the Local Historic District.
A final draft of the survey has been completed, and a workshop to discuss the information and its use has been set to follow the commission’s Nov. 17 meeting.