Preparation for a new facility for the Greene County Election Commission and the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will continue following action Monday by the county’s governing body.
That action by the Greene County Commission came after extensive, and a times, heated discussion of whether to approve a resolution calling for up to $200,000 in funding to rewire the EMA space to be powered by a generator if needed and to bring the building into Americans With Disabilities Act compliance.
Commissioners questioned why the need for the improvements had not been part of the information about the building, the former Consumer Credit Union facility off the 11E Bypass, when it considered the purchase in August.
The commission approved the purchase of the building for $425,000 from J&J Warehousing last summer. The property includes the 7,445-square-foot building on the site and about 13.24 acres of land. That approval came after commissioners questioned the condition of the building and what would have to be done to prepare the facility for use by the Election Commission and the EMA.
RENOVATION COST DEBATED
Commissioner Butch Patterson began the discussion by asking about the August meeting when the commission was told that the building would not need extensive work to prepare it for office use and why the $200,000 is necessary now.
“I am not placing the blame on anyone,” he said. “We are being asked to spend half of what we originally paid for the building. Why did we not know about this?”
Commissioners Clifford “Doc” Bryant, Teddy Lawing and Brad Peters also asked questions about the lack of information when the purchase was made and the cost estimates for the work, including the moving of the generator needed by the EMA.
Bryant said the commission had been misled due to the lack of information about what would be needed to be done to make the building ready for use, and an independent inspection should have been completed prior to the commission’s consideration of the purchase.
Lawing said there was an immediacy for the need of the building expressed last summer. He suggested that the commission wait to take action and to reevaluate the situation and the county’s options.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said he was not sure if it was possible at the time to foresee some of the issues that have arisen, but he would take responsibility for the situation. He said that at the time of the purchase, it was not known the EMA office had to be rewired to meet the requirement that it be able to run off a generator when there are power outages.
Architect Dave Wright explained that the work includes the wiring for the generator, the ADA compliance requirements including new door hardware and new ceiling tiles needed due to the rewiring. The costs also include painting and installation of new carpeting.
The original purchase price allowed the county to purchase the building at $57 a square foot and with the $200,000 added, the county will have prepared a facility for $83 a square foot, which is still a good price, he said.
Wright said that a $34,600 bid had been received for the electrical work required for the generator.
“Wherever the EMA is located, it will have to be able to run with generator power,” Morrison told the commission.
Commissioner Tim White asked if the county could sell the property and was told it can.
However, if it was sold, where would the Election Commission and the EMA go, he asked. At the time of the purchase, the Election Commission was requesting more space to be able to store the new voting machines.
The office on North Main Street currently housing the Election Commission and the EMA needs a new roof and renovations to make it ADA compliant. Last summer, the roof work and ADA renovations were estimated to cost around $80,000. That cost does not include the generator rewiring and could also increase due to the age of the building once work begins, Morrison said.
The vote for the allocation of funds was 16 in favor and five against. Voting against the allocation were Bryant, Lawing, Patterson, Peters and Jason Cobble. Patterson and Peters voted agains the purchase of the building in August.
SCHOOL SYSTEM RESOLUTIONS
In other business, the commission approved a resolution to allow Greene County Schools to allocate $64,500 from its unassigned fund balance for capital project planning.
The funds will be used to hire Cope Architecture to provide preliminary estimates of what square footage would be needed at two new high schools called for its the school system’s long term facility plan. The firm is also to provide conceptual level estimates for construction costs and gather community feedback on proposed options.
Three other school system-related resolutions were approved. One reflects a $20,000 grant the system was recently awarded to provide seat restraints for two buses to be used for special needs students.
A second one reflects $79,810 in additional revenue for the school system’s current budget including taxes, grants and equipment sales. The other reflects $57,336 in additional funds to the school system from the Save The Children grant program to be used for kindergarten readiness and literacy programs at Mosheim and Nolachuckey elementary schools.
The commission also approved the replacement of plumbing at the Greene County Workhouse. The resolution calls for an appropriation of up to $30,000 to replace the plumbing at the facility due to multiple leaks from the county’s Capital Projects Fund.
In addition, the commission approved a resolution to allow the county to participate in a purchasing agreement with the Savvik Buying Group. The agreement allows the county to purchase new heart monitors for the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services at a greater discounted price through the cooperative purchasing group that specializes in medical equipment.