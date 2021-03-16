Aging equipment at the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station is not holding up and is causing rising repair costs.
To help remedy the situation, the Greene County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to divide funds that are in a joint venture solid waste checking account equally between the county and the Town of Greeneville.
Both are to receive $207,139. The funds will be used for needed equipment improvements in both the county’s and town’s solid waste departments.
The county and town took over the operation of the transfer station and demolition landfill last July from a third party vendor, GFL Environmental, formerly Waste Industries. The county operates the transfer station and the town operates the demolition landfill. Solid waste from the county and town are transported from the Transfer Station to a GFL landfill in Hamblen County.
Commissioner Brad Peters explained that when the Solid Waste departments of both the county and town took over the operations, they inherited the existing aged equipment and had hoped to be able to get through a year using it before purchasing replacements. Peters is also the town’s engineer and director of the Public Works Department.
However, both departments have been making a number of repairs to equipment. Peters said the town has spent around $50,000 thus far in repairs, and the county Solid Waste Department needs a new trailer and a walking floor trailer to replace ones that are in disrepair.
The commission voted to suspend the rule to consider the resolution as it was not included on the agenda. Concern was expressed by Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant about the frequency of suspending the rules.
The concern was understandable, Peters said, but the resolution was introduced in Monday’s meeting to limit how much the county and town have to pay in repairs. The resolution could wait until the April meeting, but it would be 30 days in which repairs might need to be made.
BUDGET AMENDMENTS
The commission approved a resolution for $1.4 million in appropriations for a variety or regular maintenance projects and repairs in the Greene County School System. Some of the larger projects in the list for this year are a roof repair for Mosheim Elementary School, gym ceiling repair at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, classroom remodeling at Baileyton Elementary School and door replacements at several schools.
The commission also approved appropriating $186,000 for improvements to food service facilities including upgrades to allow for food preparation at West Greene Middle School.
Also approved was an amendment to add $482,704 in revenues to the school’s general budget. The revenues include additional Basic Education Program funds from the state and contributions from several sources.
The commission approved the acceptance of $186,405 in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Greene County Highway Department for expenses it incurred during the spring 2019 flooding. The allocations will be used for equipment.
The purchase of a truck and needed equipment for Animal Control to replace an aging vehicle was approved at a cost not to exceed $38,892.
In another Animal Control item, the commission approved the appropriation of $2,200 from the sale of old radio equipment toward vehicle maintenance costs.
The commission also voted to accept the recent donation of collectables to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department from the family of Gladys Potts. The family’s desire is for the items to be sold to provide funds for bulletproof vests.
KINSER PARK PROJECT
The commission voted to authorize the the county mayor to execute a contract for renovations to an aging septic system at the campground at Kinser Park. The commission’s Purchasing Committee met prior to the commission meeting and recommended a $139,500 bid from IWS, Innovative Wastewater Solutions Inc., for the work.
The funds for the repairs are to be taken from the county’s unreserved fund balance with the expectation that the amount will be returned to the fund balance over the course of the next few yeas from proceeds received from the operation of Kinser Park.
In another Kinser Park item, the commission approved a 10-year operating agreement between the county and the Greeneville Marlins Association, Inc., for operation and maintenance of the baseball complex at the park.
According to the agreement, 10% of gate receipts, sales of any goods or advertising at the complex, and leasing of the pavilion are to be paid to the county. All rental proceeds from use of the indoor batting facility are to be used by the Marlins organization.
In other action, the Greene County Mayor’s Office was authorized by the commission to submit an application for the Litter and Trash Collection grant available annually from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The grant provides funding for the Sheriff’s Departments litter crews and for Keep Greene Beautiful programming.
The second and final reading of a resolution to remove Sassafras Lane from the county’s official road list was approved. Property owners on the dead end road off Lonesome Pine Trail asked to be removed from the road list.
The commission also approved the appointment of the new Mosheim Mayor David Myers to the Industrial Development Board.
Commissioner Dale Tucker was appointed to the Education Committee to fill an opening created by the resignation of Butch Patterson from the commission in December after he moved from his district.
New Commissioner April Lane, who was appointed to fill Patterson’s seat, was also named Monday to the Cable Franchise, Ethics, Personnel Policies, Highway, Solid Waste and Health and Safety committees. Lane was administered the oath of office at the beginning of the meeting by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.