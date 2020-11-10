A site plan for a limited-yield slaughterhouse on Horton Highway was approved Tuesday by the Greene County Regional Planning Commission.
The plan calls for the construction of a 30-by-50-foot building with a parking area adjacent to the building on the Fillers property at the intersection of Horton Highway and Caney Creek Lane. The drive into the slaughterhouse will be from Horton Highway.
Zoning regulations call for a slaughterhouse to have setbacks of at least 200 feet from adjacent properties. The plan indicates setbacks of more than 200 feet from neighboring properties.
A buffer strip is required to adjacent parcels of land as well, and a landscaping plan is required typically to show that buffer.
However, Building Official Tim Tweed said that a landscaping plan was not required for the slaughterhouse because there is natural buffering in place between the properties.
The Greene County Commission last month approved a zoning regulation revision to allow slaughterhouses within A-1 agricultural zoning districts, as this property is currently designated, if specified requirements are met.
In other action, the planning commission approved the subdivision of the Sunnyside School property into four lots.
One of the parcels specifies the portion of the land currently used by the Greene County School System with the three others created from the unused portion of the property. Those three lots are to be sold by the school system.
The planning commission also approved the following subdivisions:
- the 6.11-acre Gary Lee Key property on Yellow Springs Road into four lots;
- the 6.99-acre Gary Lee Key property on Fish Hatchery Road into three lots;
- combination of lots 32 and 163 of Section 2 and Block A of the Sequoia Hills Estates subdivision into one lot along Sequoia Trail;
- a one-lot subdivision on the Mary Ann Johnson Estate property along Baileyton Road;
- redivision of Tract 3 of the Bailey Farm property into two lots on 2 acres on Old Kentucky Road South, and
- a replat of Lots 5-7 of the Nellie Gunter property into two lots on 3.17 acres along Morgan Branch Lane.