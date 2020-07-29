Work continues on a policy to govern extension of sewer service to new developments outside the Greeneville corporate limits.
Last week, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen lifted a moratorium that restricted the provision of sewer service to properties outside the town’s corporate limits. The moratorium has been in place for about two decades.
Town officials have tasked the Greeneville Water Commission with establishing the policy for sewer extensions outside the corporate limits, Water Superintendent Laura White told the commission members at their meeting Tuesday morning.
A draft of a policy was created by White, City Administrator Todd Smith and Ron Woods, Greeneville’s attorney. That policy requires some refinement, and there are some questions about the parameters of the service that need to be addressed, she said.
For example, the commission needs to decide if the extensions will be allowed in a certain parameter around the corporate limits or if the service will be provided to residential developments only or also include commercial projects, White continued.
Another situation that may also need to be addressed in the policy is whether a property owner outside the corporate limits will be allowed to hook onto an existing line that runs through their land, she said.
The town’s ordinance requires that an access fee be charged for extensions of service outside the corporate limits, White said. The amount of that fee has not yet been calculated.
The access fee is to be determined using a formula involving the original costs of sewer facilities, their depreciated value and an estimate of what it would take to construct those facilities now.
In other business, the commission approved the purchase of an ultraviolet transmitter for the wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $33,220.
Water Department Engineer Eric Frye explained that the equipment would regulate the intensity of the light from new ultraviolet system in the plant. Currently, the intensity is set once a day manually, but the regulator would provide constant adjustment based on how much light is needed for the treatment process.
The regulator would provide for a more efficient operation and a cost savings, he said.