The Greene County Commission voted Monday to retain the current tax rates for 2020 and adopt a $27. 8 million budget for next fiscal year with a few changes from the proposed document.
The current local property tax and wheel tax rates will be in place for next year. The property tax rate for 2020 will be $2.0145 on each $100 of assessed property value for land outside the Greeneville corporate limits. The rate for inside the town’s corporate limits is $1.9845 per $100 of assessed property value.
The wheel tax rate will remain at $55 per registered vehicle, reflecting no change from the previous two years. Collections from the wheel tax are divided three ways: $43 to fund the Greene County Highway Department, $9 to the county’s general fund and $3 for the volunteer fire departments.
The commission approved the budget for county operations in the 2020-21 fiscal year as well as separate budgets for the Solid Waste and Highway departments and the Greene County Schools. The budget gained approval with one amendment made to salary appropriations.
The commission also approved appropriations to agencies and non-profit organizations. The allocations were approved as proposed after a motion to add $5,000 in funding for the George Clem Multicultural Alliance failed.
During discussion of the amendment, commissioners expressed concern about approving the funding that had not been requested by the nonprofit organization when requests made by some organizations for funding had been rejected due to concerns about loss of revenue from the coronavirus.
Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey said the commission had authority to make the allocation but cautioned similar actions have not been taken in the past because of the precedent it would set for addressing requests for additional funding by county departments and other agencies.
BUDGET DISCUSSION
The proposed FY2021 budget resolution includes allocations to various departments. The proposed general fund budget totals $27.8 million, which includes allocations for general government offices, the courts, the Sheriff’s Department, the Health Department and contributions to other nonprofit and governmental agencies.
Budgets for the Solid Waste and Highway departments and School System are separate from the general fund. The proposed solid waste budget totals $2.7 million. The Highway Department’s budget is $9 million. The school system’s general purpose budget, which has also been approved by the Greene County Board of Education, totals $51.2 million, its food service budget totals $4.1 million, and the school capital projects budget is $712,650.
There are no across-the-board pay raises included in the proposed budget or major capital projects. It does include funds for an additional nurse at the Greene County Detention Center to provide medical personnel around the clock at the facility.
In discussion of the general fund appropriations, Commissioner Brad Peters made a motion to amend the budget to remove the extra salary funds placed in last year’s budget to cover the additional work day caused by Feb. 29 in the current fiscal year budget since it would not be needed.
County Budget Director Danny Lowery said that the removal would not make a significant impact on the budget, reducing it by about $31,000. The amendment and the budget was approved unanimously by the 20 commissioners present for the meeting.
NONPROFIT FUNDING
The budgetary actions also included approval of a resolution allocating $739,390 to governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations such as the Greene County E-911 Communications District, the Greeneville Rescue Squad and the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
A second part of the resolution detailed allocations to be made from collections of the hotel/motel tax. These include a projected contribution of $100,000 to the Greene County Partnership for economic development efforts, $100,000 to the Partnership’s tourism efforts and up to $140,800 to recreation, arts and entertainment organizations such as the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, Greeneville Parks & Recreation, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County.
If hotel/motel tax collections do not reach the amount projected, the revenue is distributed according to the percentage each agency is to receive.
As discussion began of the resolution, Peters said he would like to make a motion to amend the section regarding the hotel/motel tax to remove wording that the allocation would be “based on the revenue of the amount collected” and to add an appropriation of $5,000 to the George Clem Multicultural Alliance to the list of organizations to receiving funding.
“I feel like we need to pay them regardless of how much is collected in hotel/motel tax revenue if we have made this commitment,” he said.
Commissioner Dale Tucker said he did not have any issues with the addition of the George Clem organization to the list, but the language about the amount of revenue collected was included due to the uncertainty of the collections due to the coronavirus.
In further discussion, commission John Waddle suggested that the new appropriation be added to those that come from the county’s general fund, which would be less complicated.
Peters agreed, amending his motion to add the George Clem Alliance to the list of organizations with appropriations from the general fund and to keep the section regarding the hotel/motel allocations as proposed, including the text.
As the new amendment was discussed, Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant asked about the value of setting a budget if requests for funding could be made each month. Bryant said he also felt that the funding should not be allocated to nonprofits or agencies for which the county does not have oversight.
Commissioner Robin Quillen said that the funds had not been sought by the organization while some funding requests from other agencies were turned down. She also expressed concern about the precedent the addition of the funding could set.
Voting on the proposed amendment, 17 commissioners voted no with Peters, Butch Patterson and Waddle voting in favor. The original resolution then was approved.