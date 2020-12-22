The Greene County Commission approved a 5% raise for employees Monday evening.
The approval came with the minimum number of votes needed to pass the resolution after extended discussion in which commissioners raised several concerns.
The proposal passed 11-7, with one commissioner abstaining and another absent. Teddy Lawing, who is a county employee, abstained and Josh Arrowood was absent.
Voting against the resolution were commissioners Clifford "Doc" Bryant, Paul Burkey, Josh Kesterson, Lyle Parton, Brad Peters, Dale Tucker and Tim White. The vote total also reflects a new vacancy on the county’s legislative body after Butch Patterson resigned following his move from the 7th District.
When the current fiscal year budget was prepared, no across-the-board salary increase was included for county employees due to uncertainties about the economy and revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the county has seen an increase in revenue during the first five months of the fiscal year at a level that it appears the raise can be provided without jeopardizing the stability and adequate reserves built into the budget and without any tax increase. The raise is effective Jan. 1.
Commissioners expressed concern about the proposal not going through normal channels before consideration by the full commission, which employees it would benefit and that it would not address existing pay inequities between departments.
The resolution called for the raise to be provided across the board to employees whose departments receive allocations from the general fund and are in the Solid Waste and Highway departments. Greene County School System employees are not included in the proposal.
In other business, the commission approved the bid price of the former Election Commission office building sold at auction on Saturday, an allocation to make a current part-time position full time to address the volume of traffic in the County Clerk’s Office, installation of playground equipment at Nolachuckey Elementary School and the rezoning of a property on East Andrew Johnson Highway for business use.
PAY RAISE DEBATED
Commissioners who questioned the proposed pay increase and expressed concerns said they were not opposed to any pay raise for county employees, who deserve the salary increase and are not at the same wage level as many of those doing the same jobs in other counties.
However, they said they were concerned about other aspects of the resolution.
Commissioners Brad Peters and Tim White expressed concern that the resolution had not gone through the committee review process.
“We all know they need raises,” White said. “Here’s the problem — we have a budget process and a Budget and Finance Committee. This still needs to go through that process. It needs to go through the proper channels.”
This raise would be a recurring expense for the county, White said, and that cost long-term for the county and other issues such as the school system question could be addressed at the committee level before being brought to the full commission.
Commissioner Dale Tucker, a member of the Budget and Finance Committee, said he expected the resolution to be presented for its consideration, but it was not.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said that when the idea for the wage increase was developed in a discussion of department heads, some commissioners learned of the proposal and suggested the best course would be to bring it directly to the full commission for consideration.
In addition to the procedures, Peters said he was also concerned that an across-the-board raise would not address the internal inequalities in pay between departments, particularly among individuals with similar job responsibilities.
“We need to fix the internal problems,” he said. “We could put this money toward the inequalities shown in the salary study and close the gaps.”
Commissioner Cliff “Doc” Bryant expressed a similar concern that any pay raise resolution should be considered after the commission has an opportunity to review the results of the current salary study to make an informed decision on how to best increase salaries for county employees. The salary study is nearing completion.
Commissioner Pam Carpenter said she had heard from teachers who expressed concern that the raise would not include school system employees.
Morrison said the funds could not be transferred across departments, and historically the county has left teacher raises to the state. Commissioner Dale Tucker noted that the amount of a teacher’s pay from the state is the same regardless of school district, but differences in pay are due primarily to local allocation amounts.
Greene County Schools Superintendent David McLain said that some of the concern by teachers may stem from raises promised on the state level to educators that did not materialize this fiscal year.
While all county employees have worked hard through the challenges presented thus far by the pandemic, McLain said he is proud of the effort of all the employees of the school system — teachers, bus drivers, custodians, aides, secretaries, maintenance workers and cafeteria staff.
“They have all stepped up,” he said. “They have really done a great job.”
SALE APPROVED
The commission voted to accept a $125,000 bid for the former Election Commission office building at 218 N. Main St. The building was auctioned on Saturday with local businessman Kent Bewley placing the high bid for its purchase.
The building has been vacant since the summer when the Election Commission and the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security moved to their new location in the former Consumer Credit Union building at 311 CCU Blvd. off the 11E Bypass.
In other business, the commission approved the appropriation of $18,700 for the addition of a full-time employee in the County Clerk’s Office to help handle an increase in traffic volume in the office as it has taken on Department of Transportation services such as driver’s license renewals and handgun permits.
Morrison explained that the funds would be used to make a currently unfilled part-time position into a full-time position for the office to help meet the growing demand for the services provided in the office.
The commission also approved the allocation of up to $20,000 from the county’s unassigned fund balance for the installation of new playground equipment at Nolachuckey Elementary School.
The county has received a $10,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Health that will provide a portion of the cost of the playground equipment and a $10,000 grant from the vendor, Game Time, providing the equipment. The county is required to expend the funds for the equipment and then be reimbursed with the grant funds.
While a walking trail was to be built at the school with the grant funds, Morrison said the county was unable to find a contractor interested in the project. To keep from losing the funds that have to be spent by the end of the year, installation of the new playground equipment is now proposed, another eligible use of the grant, he explained.
The commission approved a rezoning of property at 9640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway from A-1 general agriculture district to B-1 neighborhood business district. The owners of the property, George and Maria McPeck, requested the rezoning to allow a septic tank business and residential use of the property, which are both allowed within the B-1 zone. No one spoke in opposition of the rezoning during a public hearing.
The commission also approved the appointment of Barbara Britton to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library board of trustees and seven appointees to the Industrial Development Board — Morrison, Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, Mosheim Mayor Tommy Gregg, Baileyton Mayor Kenny Kerr, Scott Niswonger, Jerry Fortner and Tom Hopson.