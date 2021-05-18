Searching inmates at the Greene County Workhouse for contraband is expected to become more effective and efficient due to action taken by the Greene County Commission Monday evening.
Commissioners voted to appropriate $166,251 to purchase a full-body security scanning system capable of efficiently detecting contraband items, including items within bodily folds and orifices, lessening the need for law enforcement personnel to conduct intrusive physical searches.
The present scanning system is “no longer operable,” the resolution noted.
Sheriff Wesley Holt told commissioners that inmates are adept at finding ways to hide contraband on their persons, and the new technology should enhance the search process.
Cost of the body scanner will be covered by funds generated through the sale of surplus military equipment by the GCSD. The purchase falls within the department’s operations for the current fiscal year, which ends the last day of June.
Commissioners also approved a series of other largely routine resolutions that required little discussion and passed without controversy, such as a measure to allow County Mayor Kevin Morrison to apply for a grant through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, the funds to be used to improve operations of the video arraignment system and the monitoring of prisoners awaiting arraignment, reducing overtime costs arising from transports, searches and monitoring.
The grant would require no matching funds from the county.
In another action, commissioners approved spending up to $15,274 from the county’s capital projects fund to replace obsolete computer equipment in the Chancery Court office.
Other measures were routine bookkeeping actions, such as amending the Greene County Schools budget to account for changes in revenues and expenditures in the General Purpose School Fund; accepting a donation made by Modern Woodmen of America to the Emergency Management Agency; amending the GCSD budget to account for $13,109 received from various sources during the current fiscal year; allocation of proceeds from sales of surplus county vehicles and equipment to the Greene County Road Department for use in buying motor vehicles, and a resolution to reimburse the road department, using Natural Resources Conservation Service funds, for expenditures relating to creek bank stabilization along Greene County roadways.
The commission also passed three proclamations recognizing EMS Week, National Skilled Nursing Care Week and National Law Enforcement Week.
In the public hearing portion of the meeting, commissioners heard a resident’s request for a speed limit change on a county road where speeding is a problem, and a presentation from a GCSD representative for consideration of updating medical response supplies in county cruisers.
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor also made a presentation to the commission, noting that the county’s unemployment rate is at 5.1 percent, but that the county also sees some 1,000 Greene Countians a day traveling to jobs in other counties.
More than 400 manufacturing jobs are open in Greene County at the moment, with employers unable to find workers for them, Taylor said.
The county mayor took a few moments at the end of the meeting to praise Taylor’s work for the GCP, particularly during the pandemic, and to praise his enthusiasm for his work on behalf of Greene County and its municipalities.
The next meeting of the full commission is scheduled for June 21.