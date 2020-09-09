As little more than a month from the last major election, the Greene County Election Commission is preparing for the next one.
On Tuesday, the Election Commission set hours for the Nov. 3 federal, state and Tusculum municipal elections as well as the early voting period. The commission also checked, locked and sealed the absentee and provisional vote ballot boxes for the November election.
On the Nov. 3 election day, hours at polling places will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m., as they have for the past several elections.
Early voting will take place Oct. 14-29 at the Election Commission office at 311 CCU Blvd, Suite 1. To provide opportunity for voters to come after work, hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the early voting period were set by the commission for 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will be from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The deadline to register to vote and be able to cast a ballot in the November election is Oct. 5.
Registered voters have until Oct. 27 to request to vote by absentee ballot. Newly registered individuals can vote absentee if they have registered in person.
Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner said that there have been more applications for absentee ballots thus far for the Nov. 3 election than are typically received at this point in a presidential election. People were able to begin applying to vote absentee on Aug. 5.
Based on how many requests are received, the Election Commission will adjust its plans for counting the absentee ballots by adding counting boards. Two were used in August. According to state law, absentee ballots cannot begin to be counted until the polls open on election day.
Individuals are eligible to vote absentee if they fall in certain categories regarding age, health status and temporarily living outside of their home county, according to the state. Among those eligible are people who have underlying medical conditions which makes them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control or at a greater risk if they do catch the virus
On the ballot in November will be presidential and vice presidential candidates as well as those running for both the U.S. and state House Representatives and the U.S. Senate. In the Tusculum municipal election, two seats will be filled on the city’s commission.