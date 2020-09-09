In considering a request for a rezoning to allow the construction of a slaughterhouse on Horton Highway, the Greene County Planning Commission decided Tuesday that another solution was merited to allow the development.
The planning commission voted to recommend to the Greene County Commission that the zoning regulations be modified to allow a small slaughterhouse as a special use within the A-1 general agriculture district.
Current regulations only allow a slaughterhouse within the M-2 high impact use district. Specific restrictions regarding lot size and setbacks have to be met for property to be used as a slaughterhouse.
The proposed slaughterhouse would be constructed on a large tract of land on the Horton Highway near the Caney Creek Primitive Baptist Church and meets the specific restrictions.
Jeff Fillers told the commission that he and his son, Tim, were seeking to build a slaughterhouse to meet an increasing need during the pandemic for places for farmers to take their livestock. He stated that the operation would start small, slaughtering about 400 cows and hogs a year.
The Fillers have applied for a grant from the state that would reimburse them for some of their expenses in establishing the slaughterhouse. Fillers explained that the funds have to be spent before Dec. 31 to be reimbursed.
In discussing the request, both planning commission members and county officials expressed concerns about changing the zoning in what is a primarily residential area to M-2, because it would allow a wide variety of uses.
County Building Official Tim Tweed explained that the M-2 district is the least restrictive zoning. Such uses as industrial operations, landfills and junkyards are allowed within an M-2 zone.
Commission member Lyle Parton expressed reservation about the rezoning because of the uncertainty of what could be placed there if the property changes hands in the future.
The commission members were of agreement they did not want to hinder the development. Commission member Kristin Girton said farmers she has spoken to at farmers markets have commented that they need more options for their livestock.
County Attorney Roger Woolsey cautioned the commission in its consideration of approving a rezoning and to act consistently in approving requests. He also shared the concern about what a rezoning could allow in the future on the property.
Instead of rezoning the property, Woolsey suggested that the planning commission consider asking the county legislative body to change the zoning regulations to allow smaller slaughterhouse operations within A-1 districts with restrictions.
After further discussion, the commission voted to seek the change in the zoning regulations to allow custom and U.S. Department of Agriculture approved slaughterhouses with restrictions. Those proposed restrictions include that a tract of at least 10 acres be required with a 200-foot buffer zone with adjacent properties, the slaughterhouse operation be approved by the required governmental agencies and the slaughterhouse processes up to 5,000 animals a year.
Notifications about the rezoning request were sent to surrounding property owners, but no one spoke in opposition to the slaughterhouse at the meeting.
In other business, the commission approved plats for two lots on the Holt property on Wright Road, two lots of the Cox tract at the intersection of Vagabond Lane and Anderson Loop, five lots on the Randolph subdivision on Joe Ball Road and a replat of the Cannon property to combine four parcels into two.