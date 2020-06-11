Greene County elections officials say they expect an increase in the number of residents requesting absentee ballots this year regardless of a how a legal dispute over absentee voting gets resolved at the state level.
A judge is scheduled today in Nashville to hear voting rights’ groups complaints that the state isn’t adhering to an earlier order to open absentee voting for all 4.1 million of Tennessee’s registered voters. At the same time, the state is fighting to have the expansion blocked on appeal.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Greene County Election Commission discussed preparations for the Aug. 6 election, including setting early voting hours and the absentee ballot process.
Nominating petitions of local candidates for the August election were also approved, and ballot boxes for absentee and provisional votes were locked and sealed during the meeting.
Early voting hours were set at 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the Election Commission office. The commission decided to keep the hours for election day from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
The early voting period will be July 17 through Aug. 1 for the upcoming election. The Aug. 6 election will by the county general election as well as a state and federal primary. Municipal elections will also be held in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim.
Early voting will take place in the Election Commission’s new office at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1. The office is off the 11E Bypass on the hill above the TSC Tractor Supply Store.
In regard to the absentee ballot process, the local office will be following the direction of the state as the expansion of eligibility for voting by mail is decided in the court system.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Election Commission was the first to be held in the new office, which opened to the public last week. Social distancing was in place for those attending the meeting and commission members wore facial coverings.
Precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 will also be in place for elections. The state has provided face masks, gloves, face shields and gowns for those working the polls on election day and the early voting period, said Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner.
Tape to mark line places for social distancing is also being acquired by the local office. In partnership with other surrounding local election commissions, the local office is exploring options such as providing each voter with a pack that would include a pen and a glove to use in the voting process, she said.
ABSENTEE BALLOT CHANGES
Absentee balloting for the Aug. 6 election and the need for election day officials to work at the polls were also addressed in the meeting.
The ability for all registered voters in Tennessee to vote by mail using an absentee ballot is being contested in court. State regulations set eligibility requirements for voting by mail such as being 60 years of age or older, physically disabled, out of the country at the time of the election, attending college out-of-state, reside in a nursing home or long-term care facility, serving in the military overseas or ill or injured at the time of the election.
Voting rights groups filed legal action to expand the eligibility of absentee voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state is currently appealing a court ruling that will allow all registered voters to use an absentee ballot without meeting one of the state’s requirements to be eligible to vote by mail.
In addition, voting rights groups are asking that the state be held in contempt for not immediately following the ruling. However, the state contends it is complying and has created a new form that includes a COVID-19 option to request an absentee ballot, which is posted on its website. A hearing about this issue is scheduled for Thursday.
A note at the top of the absentee voting information on the Tennessee Secretary of State website states, “Pursuant to the June 4, 2020 Order of the Davidson County Chancery Court, if you are a registered voter and do not wish to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 situation, you are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail. You also have the option to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day.”
The new option on the form says, “I have determined it is impossible or unreasonable to vote in person due to the COVID-19 situation, and therefore quality as hospitalized, ill or disabled and unable to appear at my polling place.”
The state Office of Elections has directed local election commissions to use the state form on the website for absentee ballot requests, according to Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner.
Asked about accepting the form, Burgner said the state office has directed local election offices to receive the form, but not take any action until further guidance comes following the court action.
An absentee ballot can be requested up to seven days prior to an election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 6 election is July 30. Once a person receives an absentee ballot, it must be returned to the Election Commission by mail or by courier such as FedEx or UPS by not later than when the polls close on election day.
The ballot for the Aug. 6 election is in the process of being proofread, and will be ready for print once it is approved, Burgner said.
Once the ballot is printed, it will be mailed to those who have requested the absentee ballot, according to the guidance given by the state, she said.
INCREASE EXPECTED
With the coronavirus situation, an increase in the number of absentee ballots are expected regardless of what is decided in court. However, if the ruling stands that allows any registered voter to vote by mail, it may result in a large increase that requires more people to serve on counting boards to tally the ballots.
“It is an unusual situation,” Burgner said. Absentee ballots cannot be counted until the polling places open on election day and are to be counted by the time they close.
Currently, there are 38,723 registered voters in Greene County with around 16,000 of those over the age of 60, who are eligible to vote under existing requirements, according to statistics from the Election Commission.
Since early February, 737 Greene Countians have registered to vote, Burgner told the commission. As part of its duties, the commission members review new voter registration forms and also rule on appeals of a rejected voter registration.
On Tuesday, the commission approved one appeal and denied two others. One was denied because the appeal was not submitted by deadline and the other due to an incomplete form.
Following the action items, the commission members locked and sealed the ballot boxes to be used for absentee and provisional ballots. The state has suggested that ballot boxes for the absentee ballots and provisional ballots be prepared for each precinct. In addition, ballot boxes were locked and sealed to take to each local nursing home to collect absentee ballots.