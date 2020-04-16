The Greene County Commission has a brief agenda with four resolutions to consider on Monday for its first virtual meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with commissioners joining via the Zoom virtual meeting application and will be broadcast live through a Facebook Live feed on the Radio Greeneville page. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex.
Citizens who may have a question or issue they want to address to the full commission are asked to contact a commissioner in their district and submit their concern to their representative. Each commissioner will be given an opportunity to have submitted questions or concerns addressed during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Two of the resolutions to be considered by the commission regard the transfer of property to the county.
One concerns the acceptance of two tracts of property where convenience centers are located in Sunnyside and West Pines. The Greene County Board of Education has approved the transfer of the properties to the county after it made the decision to sell the former school properties adjacent to both convenience centers. The transfer ensures the continued operation of the centers at both sites.
The other resolution allows the county to accept the two-thirds interest of 4.139 acres of property on Hal Henard Road that is intended for addition to the adjacent Range and Firearms Sports Complex to permit expansion of activities there.
The land proposed for transfer is an unused portion of the property on which the Greene Technology Center and the Thomas Howard McNeese Educational Center are located. The property is owned two-thirds by the Greene County Board of Education and one-third by the Town of Greeneville.
The commission will also consider a resolution allowing the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to order its allotment of replacement patrol vehicles for the 2020-21 fiscal year prior to May 1. The resolution will provide $200,000 in funding from the unassigned fund balance to enable the vehicles to be ordered.
The early action helps the department avoid production delays of more than year that manufacturers have indicated will occur for orders made after May 1.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also caused the need for a resolution seeking a budget amendment for the Greene County School System. The amendment will allow $40,000 in funds from the unassigned fund balance be used to pay employees that work in the Extended School Program.
Those employees were the only ones in the system who were not going to receive their pay during the closure of the schools due to the coronavirus, according to school officials. As a self-sufficient program, the Extended School Program employees were paid from revenue, which is not being received during the closure.