A cost of living raise for county employees, the sale of the old Election Commission building and a grant to install playground equipment at Nolachuckey Elementary School will considered Monday by the Greene County Commission.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application and from the Criminal Courtroom in the top level of the Greene County Courthouse. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees in the courtroom and be broadcast live on the Radio Greeneville Facebook page.
Any citizens with a question/issue they would like to address to the full commission should submit that question to one of the Commissioners who represent their district. Each commissioner will have an opportunity during the meeting to have that question/issue addressed.
The commission will consider a resolution to provide a 5% percent salary increase for county employees, except those who serve in elected offices.
When the current budget was prepared, no across-the-board cost of living wage increase was included for county employees due to the uncertainty about the economy due to the pandemic and what it effect it would have on tax revenues.
However, after five months into this current fiscal year, revenues for the county have increased and are at a level that it appears a raise can be provided without jeopardizing the stability and adequate reserves built into the budget and without any tax increase. If approved, the raise would be effective Jan. 1.
The commission will also consider approving the sale amount for the former Election Commission office building. The building, at 218 N. Main St., is to be sold at auction on Saturday.
The building has been vacant since summer when the Election Commission and the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security moved to their new location in the former Consumer Credit Union building at 311 CCU Blvd. off the 11E Bypass.
In other business, the commission will conduct a public hearing for a proposed rezoning of property at 9640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway from A-1 general agriculture district to B-1 neighborhood business district. The commission will also consider the rezoning for approval during the meeting.
The owners of the property, George and Maria McPeck, have requested the rezoning to allow a septic tank business and residential use of the property, which are both allowed within the B-1 zone.
The commission will also consider the allocation of up to $20,000 county’s unassigned fund balance for the installation of new playground equipment at Nolachuckey Elementary School.
The county has received a $10,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Health for the playground equipment and a $10,000 grant from the vendor, Game Time, providing the equipment. The county is required to expend the funds for the equipment and then be reimbursed with the grant funds.
Also on the agenda is an appropriation of $18,700 for the addition of a full-time employee in the County Clerk’s Office to help handle an increase in traffic volume in the office as it has taken on Department of Transportation services such as driver’s license renewals and handgun permits.
The commission will also consider authorizing the county mayor to executive a quitclaim deed to abandon any right-of-way it may have on an unnamed private road off Fox Road and appointments to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library board of trustees and the Industrial Development Board.