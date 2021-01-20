The Greene County Commission continues to have 20 members with one seat open.
After a series of four votes without reaching the required majority, the County Commission voted to Tuesday to postpone filling a vacant seat in the 7th District until its February meeting.
A majority vote of the current membership is needed to fill the seat, which opened after the resignation in December by 7th District Commissioner Butch Patterson due to his moving to a residence outside the commission district’s boundaries.
With 20 members currently, a candidate to fill the seat must receive at least 11 commissioner votes to be appointed to fill the 7th District term until the next county general election in August 2022.
Through its voting process, the County Commission did narrow its choices to two candidates, April Harmon Lane and Steven G. Stout, from the five who submitted applications to be considered for the vacant seat. As part of the motion approved to postpone the election until next month, Lane and Stout were designated as the two candidates to be considered as the top vote recipients among the five applicants.
VOTING PROCESS
Applicants for the vacant seat included Kristin Girton, personal trainer at the Greene County YMCA and elementary coordinator for Heritage Home Scholars; Peter Higgins, principal engineer for Amwell; Jeffrey L. Justis, a retired federal auditor; April M. Lane, administrative assistant to the TRIO Programs at Tusculum University, and Steven G. Stout, who has been self employed as well as working for local businesses with many of his positions involving maintenance duties.
Each candidate was given an opportunity to address the commission prior to the start of the voting process.
Lane told the commission she works with five budgets in her current position at Tusculum and also concentrated on finances in her previous position. She noted that she ran for the commission from the district in 2018 and received about 20 fewer votes than Patterson.
“If elected, I want to help Greene County move in the right direction,” she said.
Stout told the commission that in addition to his work experience, he and his wife have been active in several community organizations. One of his motivations to seek the seat was encouragement by Alan Broyles to get involved in local politics prior to that long-time county mayor’s death in 2019, he said.
“I will try to represent the people in my district,” he said. “I want to try to make Greene County a better place for our kids and grandkids.”
All five candidates received nominations from commissioners to be considered in the voting process. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison explained that the candidate receiving 11 or more votes, a majority of the commission, would receive the appointment, and the voting process would continue until that point was reached with the candidate with the lowest vote total dropping from successive votes.
In the first vote, Lane was the top vote recipient and Higgins was dropped after receiving the fewest votes. Lane was again the top vote recipient in the second vote and Justis dropped from contention.
The third vote ended with 10 votes for Stout and nine for Lane with Girton receiving none in that round. In the fourth vote, the vote again was 10 for Stout and nine for Lane.
Nineteen of the commissioners were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting with one, Dale Tucker, absent due to a scheduling conflict. Morrison can only vote to break a tie.
After the second 10-9 vote, County Attorney Roger Woolsey was asked about the commission’s options. Woolsey responded that the commission could continue to vote or postpone the action until the next meeting when hopefully all 20 members would be in attendance and the mayor could vote if there was a tie.
Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant made the motion to postpone the vote until the February meeting with the top two candidates to be considered. He encouraged Lane and Stout to reach out to commissioners in the coming month and his fellow commissioners, in turn, to reach out to the candidates to learn more about them.
Bryant asked Woolsey about communication between commissioners to relate what they may know about the candidates. Woolsey said the commissioners could speak individually to the two candidates; however, state law restricts any communication between commissioners regarding governmental decisions outside a meeting.
In a related action, Commissioner Teddy Lawing was appointed by the commission to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library board of directors as its representative. That seat had been previously held by Patterson.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, a resolution that sought to rescind action taken in December to grant a 5% cost of living raise to county employees, except constitutional officers and school system employees, failed to garner enough votes to pass. Fifteen commissioners voted against the resolution with three voting for it. One commissioner abstained.
The raise went into effect Jan. 6. The proposed resolution sought to rescind the action to make sure that the raise would not have a negative impact on the employees and taxpayers in the future. Sponsor Jason Cobble said he was in favor of giving a raise to the employees, but wanted to make sure the recurring funding involved would not have a negative impact.
Also approved by the commission was a resolution to authorize Morrison to seek bids for repairs of an aging septic system at Kinser Park. The bids would provide information about how much the repair will cost for the next step in the process, exploring options of how to fund the project.
A resolution setting a budget calendar for the 2021-22 fiscal year was passed by the commission. The calendar is now required by state law and sets dates for budget preparation and review by the Budget and Finance Committee before consideration by the full Greene County Commission in June
The commission also gave its approval to appropriations of $21,225 that the Greene County Sheriff’s Department has received from various sources, including $9,136 dollars from sale of surplus vehicles and equipment and $8,640 from the U.S. Marshal Service for providing security services. The funds are to be allocated for supplies and equipment.