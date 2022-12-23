Chancellor Douglas Jenkins will consider Tuesday a request by the Greene County Commission to delay a Greene County delinquent property tax sale scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29.
At issue is the form of the tax sale. It is scheduled to be online rather than in-person at the Greene County Courthouse in the form previous tax sales were conducted. The county commission took exception to using a website vendor at its meeting Monday night.
County Attorney Roger Woolsey was directed by Jenkins to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Greene County Chancery Court to state the county’s case for delaying the online tax sale.
In a scheduling order filed Thursday, Jenkins referenced a letter he received on Wednesday from Woolsey on behalf of the county commission asking for the delinquent property tax sale to be postponed.
“The court is treating the letter as a motion to delay the tax sale,” Jenkins wrote in response to Woolsey’s letter.
Unless oral argument in the issue is waived by the moving party, then Jenkins requested that Woolsey appear Tuesday morning at the hearing.
If oral argument is waived, Jenkins directed Woolsey to inform Greene County Clerk & Master Kay Solomon Armstrong “as soon as possible.” Jenkins will then “deliberate upon the motion as filed and file (his) written ruling on an expedited schedule.”
Jenkins is 3rd Judicial District chancellor in the four-county district that includes Greene County.
On Monday, the Greene County Commission passed a resolution formally requesting that Jenkins postpone the delinquent property tax sale due to concerns over the sale being conducted online.
The order by Jenkins for the online delinquent property tax sale for the year 2016 was filed in May of this year. If it proceeds as scheduled, the tax sale will be conducted by GovEase, a Mississippi-based online real estate auction service for tax sales.
At Monday’s meeting, commissioners were told by Armstrong that online delinquent property tax sales conducted earlier in December in Hamblen and Hawkins counties using GovEase “had excellent results,” according to Woolsey’s letter to Jenkins.
The letter states that Commissioner Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers requested that Jenkins appear at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Greene County Commission “to discuss the propriety of having future sales online and to give the commissioners an opportunity to voice their concerns,” and to answer any questions commissioners have relative to the online tax sale.
Commissioners expressed concern Monday about the delinquent property tax sale being conducted online through a vendor with which they had not approved a contract.
Armstrong told commissioners that she entered into a contract with the website GovEase to host the online tax sale. According to Armstrong, GovEase will receive $375 for each property that is sold during the auction as compensation for hosting the auction and handling the payment process and transactions.
Armstrong said that fees would be passed on to property purchasers and that Greene County would incur no expenses from the online auction.
Commissioners took exception to having the sale through a vendor that the governing body, county mayor or Woolsey had not reviewed.
Armstrong replied that the contract was not between Greene County and GovEase, but the 3rd Judicial District Chancery Court and GovEase.
Commissioner Lyle Parton noted that the Greene County Delinquent Tax Board had previously voted in its meeting to hold the sale in person at the Greene County Courthouse, but that directive had not been followed.
Parton expressed concern that many purchasers of the properties in an online auction would not be from Greene County and would purchase properties with no intention of using them other than trying to sell them at a higher price in the future.
Bowers said the online tax sale process may be confusing to some Greene County residents.
“The only problem with having it online is that the only line most people in Greene County are familiar with is a clothesline,” he said.
In his letter to Jenkins, Woolsey reiterated those concerns.
“Commissioners questioned the need to go to online platforms when the last two in-person auctions conducted by the Clerk & Master had been successful, resulting in the clerk not being required to purchase any properties on behalf of the county,” Woolsey wrote.
Commissioners understand there will be an additional expense incurred if the tax sale is postponed.
“Nevertheless, the county legislative body wanted to formally request that the delinquent tax sale be postponed so that they could have communications with you about their concerns and understand your reasoning for having the Clerk & Master sell the properties online,” Woolsey wrote Jenkins.
Woolsey noted he was making the request on behalf of the Greene County Commission in his position as county attorney. William Nunnally is the delinquent tax attorney working with the Clerk & Master’s Office.
“Nevertheless, at that meeting I was directed to convey to you the legislative body’s concerns about the online tax sale that will occur next week,” Woolsey’s letter to Jenkins states.
As of Friday, the Greene County delinquent property tax sale is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
The GovEase website “includes information and training videos for the registration of prospective bidders,” Armstrong said in November.
GovEase will also hold what it terms a “pre-sale” beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, the day before the online auction.
“This is where a bidder can load his maximum bid, prior to the live auction,” Armstrong said.
The GovEase website can be accessed at www.govease.com/auctions.
The website will allow bidders to submit bids and view auction results, Armstrong said.
Staff writer Spencer Morrell contributed to this report