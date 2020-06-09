Requests for additional personnel, salaries and the impact of an anticipated drop in sales tax revenue were among the topics discussed by Greene County Commission members during a budget workshop Monday afternoon.
The workshop, which lasted a little over an hour, allowed commissioners to ask questions about the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget of department heads and Greene County Budget Director Danny Lowery. The commission is to consider the budget for approval at its monthly meeting next week.
Lowery told the commission the budget is similar to the current one the county government is operating under and contains no large changes in expenditures.
On the revenue side, no increase in the property tax levy is proposed. For the current year, the rate for those outside the corporate limits of Greeneville is $2.0145 per $100 of assessed value. For properties within the Greeneville boundaries, the rate is $1.98 per $100 of assessed value.
The amount of the county’s budget deficit has decreased in each of the last five years, Lowery noted. A drop in the budget deficit reduces the amount that has to be used from undesignated fund balance.
However, that decrease might not continue this year due to the drop of revenue anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown that has resulted.
“I am always concerned about budgeting a deficit,” Lowery said. “But with what has gone on this year, it is to be expected.”
The proposed budget uses about $1.9 million from fund balance to budget, a similar amount to last year. The budgeted deficit has been offset every year by almost the same amount by budgeted funds not spent by departments and returned to the general fund, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
This process has built a trust between the county departments and the commission that adequate funds will be provided for operations and that the departments will only spend what is needed to accomplish their mission, Morrison said.
Asked about sales tax tax revenue projections, the budget director said he had been talking to individuals in similar positions in other counties about how they are anticipating the collections.
Local governments were advised when the pandemic began to expect around a 13% decrease in sales tax collections, Lowery said.
However, the sales tax collections, around $1.2 million typically, are not a large percentage of the county’s anticipated revenues, and the projection in the budget is conservative.
“I have budgeted a conservative amount since I have been here, and we have been safe thus far,” he said.
The Greene County School System will be more significantly impacted by a loss of sales tax collections, Lowery said, but it is his understanding the state may be budgeting some funds to help make up that loss. Half of the local option sales tax is distributed to the two local school systems based on student average daily enrollment.
Morrison noted that in March the county had experienced a 15% increase in local sales tax collections over the previous year, which is mostly attributable to online purchases. Last year, state law changed, mandating that local sales tax be collected on online transactions with the revenue distributed based on where items are shipped.
PERSONNEL INQUIRIES
Among the changes in the budget is the addition of a nursing position in the Sheriff’s Department to serve in the Greene County Detention Center.
The new position would provide a nurse to work the night shift at the Detention Center, explained Chief Deputy David Beverly. Currently, the night shift is the only one in which there is not a nurse on site at the Detention Center.
Having medical personnel on site 24 hours a day will be a benefit for the department, Beverly said. Nurses can address inmate health issues, and it lessens the department’s liability, he explained.
Without the nurse on night shift, if an inmate has a health issue during that period, the inmate must be taken to the emergency room, which is expensive, Beverly added.
Morrison told the commissioners that their Budget and Finance Committee had voted to remove a new position in the County Clerk’s Office and two paramedic positions for the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services from the proposed budget, as well as a provision that would have increased the work week from 37.5 hours to 40 hours for employees in the Trustee’s and Assessor of Property’s offices.
Lowery said the EMS request can be revisited mid-year if revenues have increased.
EMS Director Calvin Hawkins explained that the two positions were requested to provide a crew to work on an ambulance to run during the day Monday through Friday on non-emergency calls to free up others for emergency calls.
Currently, the EMS has a full staff of paramedics and emergency medical technicians, Hawkins said. Although EMTs would be hired to man the day ambulance if the two positions were funded, they were requested at the paramedic rate to provide enough funds in the budget if the EMTs received their paramedic certification while in the position, he explained.
Questions were also asked about differences in salaries in positions across several departments over their levels during the current fiscal year. Lowery explained that the differences were primarily due to some personnel changes within the department and a redistribution of salary funds, such as a person retiring and part of their salary distributed to other employees when a new person was hired at a lower rate due to having less experience.