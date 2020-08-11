A year ago at its August meeting, the Greene County Commission voted to purchase property to help solve space issues for two of its agencies.
Now, the commission may soon have some decisions to make regarding the future of the previous location of those two agencies, the Greene County Election Commission and the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
On Monday, the County Commission’s Property Sales Committee voted to proceed with the sale of the property at 218 N. Main St, which was the prior location of the Election Commission and the Emergency Management Agency until a few months ago. Both agencies are now operating in the former Consumer Credit Union building on CCU Boulevard off the 11E Bypass.
The committee voted to set a price of $225,000 for the property subject to incremental increases of $5,000 in offers during a 10-day sales period to be set in the future. Sale of the property will require the approval of the full commission.
When the property on CCU Boulevard was purchased a year ago to provide needed space for the two agencies, the public sale of the North Main office was put forward as a way to recoup some of the expense from the acquisition of the former credit union building.
The county is now at a point that it is ready to proceed with a sale of the building, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told the committee. The county made changes to the former CCU building to accommodate needs of the two offices, and the Election Commission had also wished to remain in the North Main location through the March primary this year to lessen any confusion for voters and provide time between it and the August election to settle in the new space following the move.
In talking with Budget Director Danny Lowery about the possible sale, Morrison said Lowery recommended that a reserve or base price be set and that the trustee and assessor of property be consulted about the value of the property and what price it might bring.
Assessor of Property Chuck Jeffers told the committee that the price it set is comparable to the value of other office buildings nearby, taking into account some of the work needed for the office.
During discussion of the purchase of the former CCU property, it was noted that if the county continued to use the North Main office it would need some improvements including a new roof, upgraded electrical wiring and renovating a restroom to bring it into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
In other business, the committee learned about a service for the sale of delinquent tax properties online through an outside vendor. A presentation by a vendor is to be scheduled for a future meeting.