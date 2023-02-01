The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee approved a resolution Wednesday that would direct further opioid lawsuit settlement funding received by the county into the county's capital projects fund.
According to the resolution, Greene County joined with other counties and municipalities across the state and the nation in civil suits filed by the National Prescription Opioids Litigation Consortium and the Jessee Law firm, a local law firm.
Through those class action lawsuits, proposed settlements have been reached with five companies: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Teva and Allergan.
Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey told the committee that the total class action lawsuit settlement amount is about $26 billion. Greene County will receive a portion of that settlement as a participant in the lawsuits.
According to Woolsey, the settlement amount Greene County will receive is expected to be similar in size to the settlement funds received in a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The county received about $1.1 million in November from that settlement.
Woolsey said the funds are allocated according to population size.
Funding from previous opioid settlements has been placed in the county's debt service fund, but Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said the county's debt service fund balance is now at a healthy level.
Morrison had previously noted that the county has already suffered great cost due to the opioid epidemic and said that placing the funding in debt service helps offset expenses that have already been incurred.
"Law enforcement have been beleaguered for years, and they have sort of had to front the money, so to speak, in order to deal with these things," Morrison said Wednesday. "Now with capital projects we've had to use that to make adjustments to the jail and workhouse. I look at it the same way."
Morrison said the fund had been used to improve or replace jail doors, door locks and make other needed repairs and upgrades at the jail and workhouse.
He said placing the funding in the capital projects fund would also allow it to be used for future improvements to the Greene County jail and workhouse, including HVAC issues at the jail.
Greene County has not committed any funding to the residential addiction treatment facility taking shape in Carter County.
Morrison has previously said he would like to have a more concrete plan for a perpetual funding mechanism for the facility.
Morrison said he would prefer if the county did not put the funding toward a recurring expense.
"This is one-time funding, so once it's spent it's gone," Morrison said. "We have dozens of people with good ideas, but how are you going to fund it."
The Greene County Commission will consider the resolution that would direct the funding to the capital projects fund during its meeting on Feb. 21.
The funding has not been received by the county yet as the lawsuit has not been formally settled. A settlement has simply been offered. The County Commission would have to formally agree to settle as part of the class action lawsuit in order to receive the funding.
Woolsey said it would be best for the county if the commission were to vote to approve the settlement.
"This is a national thing, so it's not really a good idea to go out on our own to do something different," Woolsey said.
In other business, the committee approved a resolution the would release around $1.2 million in matching funds to the Greeneville Energy Authority and the Greeneville Light & Power System for the utility's $8.3 million grant-funded broadband project.
In May 2022, the County Commission approved a resolution that stated the county would provide up to $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to provide the match necessary for any broadband grant awarded to the Energy Authority.
In September 2022, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded the Energy Authority an $8.3 million grant to provide broadband internet access to portions of western Greene County.
The total project cost would be about $9.5 million using the grant funding and the county's match.
The Greene County Commission will consider the grant funding resolution on Feb. 21.
The committee also approved a resolution that would move about $507,000 into the education debt service fund to pay required debt service payments on the county's $15 million bond for school improvements by June.
In July 2022, the County Commission approved the issuance of the $15 million bond for the purposes of funding additions to Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools to house Career and Technical Education classrooms and shop areas.
The plan developed by the school system, per the commission’s formal request, entails adding eight new classrooms and three shop areas, totaling 22,848 square feet of space, to Chuckey-Doak High School. At West Greene, 15,980 square feet will be added for six classrooms and two shops.
The added square footage will allow space at the two schools for full on-campus welding, auto mechanics, industrial electricity, health sciences, culinary arts and cosmetology programs. The construction and HVAC programs currently taught at the Thomas Howard McNeese Center next to the Greene Technology Center will be moved to Chuckey-Doak.
The full commission will consider the resolution later in February as well.