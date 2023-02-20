The Greene County Law Enforcement Committee endorsed a plan Friday to implement “step raises” for Greene County Sheriff’s Department employees.
For the plan, which would cost a total of about $954,000 a year, to go into effect, it must pass the Budget & Finance Committee and the Greene County Commission.
New board members were elected since the committee last met February of 2022. Committee member Chase Murray was elected as chairman, Kathy Crawford was elected as vice chairman and Sheriff’s Department Lt.. Teddy Lawing was elected as secretary.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt shared the idea of implementing stipend incentives for Sheriff’s Department employees, after they complete a one-year probation period. Holt presented Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County Detention Center employee wage statistics, and compared the rate to other sheriff’s departments in various counties within the state.
Currently, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department pays a rate of $15.68 to work in the Greene County Detention Center. Holt said that 21 people recently applied to work at the jail; all of the 16 who took the civil service test passed. Half of those who passed the test are female, Holt noted.
“Law enforcement is not an easy job,” Holt said, and stressed the importance of county employee longevity.
Holt noted that in Hamblen County, sheriff’s department employees who work at the detention center make a starting rate of $17.02 an hour, after a sixth-month probation period. In Hawkins County, the starting rate is 16.38 an hour, and in Jefferson County it is $17.50 per hour. Holt noted that Knox County currently pays $18 an hour, but the rate is increasing to $21.55 an hour. Carter County detention center employees make $18.47 an hour, and Holt said that rate is an increase within the last year.
Holt compared the wages of Greene County Sheriff’s Department to the salary of new Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, who start out at $63,000 a year. He said he is afraid that the Sheriff’s Department will lose employees to the Highway Patrol.
“We are at $15.68 and we are just falling behind,” Holt said.
Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Administrator Capt. John Key said employees who work at the jail have no motivation to stay based on the pay rate. He said that an officer with 10 years of experience was leaving to try out a different profession to “see if they liked it,” and if that didn’t work out, would come back to work at the jail to the same pay rate.
“There is just no incentive to stay,” Key said. “There’s no penalty. If we’ve got a position open, we will take (the employee who leaves the detention center and then returns) back in. I always have a position open.”
Holt noted a staffing shortage incident that occurred last week where female employees called out sick, and Key told Holt that they wouldn’t have enough female employees to cover the jail. Holt said he had to call female deputies into the jail who had been working the roadways. He said Tennessee Corrections Institute standards require a certain amount of female presence to work at the jail.
Key said that he has had to ask employees to work overtime in order to cover vacant shifts. He added that he has even had to schedule some employees to work days off.
Holt mentioned that when he met with the Budget & Finance Committee earlier in the year, he told its members he might need to ask for more money, due to employees working overtime.
Holt said it is imperative that the detention center and workhouse follow TCI standards in order to keep the certification they have with the state.
“If we lose our certification then liabilities and lawsuits and things like that come into play,” Holt said.
Holt told the board that the Sheriff’s Department had a “step raise” program up until 2005. The Greeneville Sun reported in an article in 2003 that the Greene County Budget & Finance Committee voted for then-Sheriff Steve Burns to resubmit his budget to align with the countywide pay scale. The board, in 2003, voted for Burns to deviate from the “Civil Service” pay scale (the program Holt referenced), which the Sheriff’s Department had used from 1989 until 2003; the pay scale included “step raises” every five years. The committee, in 2003, approved a motion to “convert” the Sheriff’s Department budget to the uniform pay scale.
Greene County Chief Deputy David Beverly explained that the only difference between the new pay scale the Sheriff’s Department is recommending the County Commission approve and the older Civil Service pay scale is that the new scale will include captains.
“It’s exactly the same,” Beverly said, but noted the only difference between the pay scales would be in the supervisor budget section.
The pay scale that the Sheriff’s Department is recommending, Beverly said, does not include an increase in pay rate.
“I left it at $15.68,” Beverly said.
The current yearly Sheriff’s Department budget for its 88-officer corrections division, Holt said, is just over $3 million. He said the “step plan” would include Social Security, Medicare and retirement. With the increased funds, the corrections budget would come to $3.36 million, a difference of about $311,000.
The current yearly Sheriff’s Department budget for its 115 patrol officers is about $3.8 million. Holt said the increased “step plan” would bring the budget to about $4.47 million, a difference of about $643,000.
The total increase in the Sheriff’s Department salary budget, Holt said, would be about $954,000.
Beverly explained that implementing the step pay scale back into the budget would realign those who have worked with the Sheriff’s Department to a pay rate as if the step increases had never gone away.
Reintroducing the “step raises” incentivizes longevity with sheriff’s department, as years of service would be aligned with the rate of pay.
Key said most of the corrections staff has “less than five years” worth of service.
Beverly explained that when officers reach the one year mark of service, they increase by $875 for the first four years, then at year five the raise jumps up to $1,000, and then it is an increase in $500 after that.
“I’ll move that this committee support what this man is wanting to do,” County Commissioner Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison supported the plan, but questioned where the funds would come from to make the raises permanent.
“For salary raises and benefits, there is no grant money,” Morrison said. “This issue won’t be solved by grant money.”
Morrison said if the raises are going to be permanent, then the pay scale requires a permanent stream of revenue.
“It is very commendable what the chief and sheriff have done here,” Morrison said.
Morrison echoed the sentiment of supporting longevity of those who work in the respective departments that Holt and Key brought up earlier in the meeting.
“Just looking through it, on first preview, there is nothing in here, to me, that is completely unreasonable,” Morrison said. “It’s time we start doing something about wages and benefits.”
The vote to support implementing the “step raise” pay scale was unanimous by the committee.