The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will conduct a commodity distribution March 19 at Eastview Recreation Center, 456 E Bernard Ave., the agency said in a news release.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at noon, or earlier if food is no longer available.
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first-come, first-served basis to income-eligible households until all commodities are gone. This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. Recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Each recipient must have an orange-colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center. Each recipient should complete the application the week prior to the date of the distribution to reduce wait times during the distribution.
However, staff will be available on site during the distribution to assist in acquiring a commodity card. Anyone picking up commodities for another person must have that person’s ID card and be authorized on the recipient’s application; limits to pickup are 10 orders.
Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both, according to the news release. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability.