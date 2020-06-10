As part of the Greene County Community Collaborative’s kindergarten readiness campaign, the first week of kindergarten readiness skills are to follow simple rules and tasks and to keep track of personal belongings.
The skills are part of a broader kindergarten readiness skills checklist of skills for children to practice throughout the summer, a press release from the Community Collaborative said.
The checklist focuses on a range of areas of childhood development. This week’s skills fall under the categories of social and emotional development and self help skills.
Videos will be shared on the Community Collaborative’s Facebook page that relate to the weekly skills, the release said.
The Facebook page can be found by searching Greene County Community Collaborative, and parents who would like to share photos or videos of their children implementing learning activities in preparation for kindergarten are asked to add the hashtag #getkreadygreene.
The weekly focus on kindergarten readiness skills is part of the Community Collaborative’s campaign to provide support and helpful tips for parents to prepare children for kindergarten.
For more information check the group’s Facebook page or the Greene County Schools website, www.greenek12.org.