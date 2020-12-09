The pick-up location for those participating in the Greene County Community Collaborative's 12 Days of Christmas scavenger hunt has been changed.
Participants should pick up their copy of the activity at the entrance gate to Hardin Park between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The group's kindergarten readiness mascot Kinderoo will be at the park on Tuesday during this timeframe.
Children participating should complete the scavenger hunt while visiting the Christmas lights display at Hardin Park between Dec. 15-18.
When finished, send the completed activity to the Greene County Community Collaborative's Facebook account via messenger, or email to Rebecca Thomas, Save the Children community engagement coordinator for Greene County Schools, at rebecca.thomas@gcstn.org.
Participants who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Drawings will take place Dec. 18 at noon, and winners will be contacted to make arrangements for delivery or pick up.
For more information email Thomas at rebecca.thomas@gcstn.org.