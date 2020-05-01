The Greene County Community Collaborative met via Zoom on Thursday to discuss details of its upcoming kindergarten readiness awareness campaign.
Group members made the decision to kick off the campaign May 26, a week after the official end of school for Greene County students.
The group also voted to name its kindergarten readiness mascot, which is a kangaroo, “Kinderoo,” and chose a hashtag, #GetReadyKGreene, to use in the awareness campaign
The Community Collaborative will meet again before the campaign starts via Zoom on May 14.
The Greene County Community Collaborative is a community group dedicated to early literacy and kindergarten preparedness for Greene County students.